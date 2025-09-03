Denise Natali to Speak at BlackHawk Data's Women in Tech Roundtable: "You've Earned This! Claiming Your Seat & Owning Your Voice"

Event in New York City on September 25, 2025.
LEUVEN, Belgium, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi is proud to announce that Denise Natali, a respected leader in enterprise data strategy and transformation, will be a featured speaker at BlackHawk Data's Women in Tech Roundtable in New York City on September 25, 2025. The event, themed "You've Earned This! Claiming Your Seat & Owning Your Voice," brings together influential women across the tech ecosystem to share insights on leadership, self-advocacy, and impact.
Denise will be part of a panel of four experienced female executives to explore how data-driven decision-making, strategic communication, and authentic leadership can empower women to thrive in high-stakes environments. Drawing from her many years of military and sales leadership experience, guiding Fortune 500 organizations through complex data modernization journeys, Denise will spotlight the intersection of technical excellence and personal agency.
"Navigating the fast-paced world of high tech as a woman means constantly stepping beyond your comfort zone and finding the confidence to thrive in new challenges," said Denise Natali, VP Americas Sales, Datadobi. "I'm honored to be part of the conversation and share the lessons, insights, and experiences that have shaped my journey and help empower others to chart their own path to success."
About Datadobi
Datadobi, a global leader in Unstructured Data Management, is revolutionizing unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into a competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Düsseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
