DH2i to Host Live Webinar "High Availability, Simplified: What's New in DxEnterprise v26 & DxOperator v2"

Attendees to Learn How to Ensure SQL Server High Availability Across Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes with DH2i's Powerful New Software Release

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DH2i®, a leading provider of always-secure and always-on IT solutions, today announced it will host a live webinar titled, "High Availability, Simplified: What's New in DxEnterprise v26 & DxOperator v2." This demo-driven event is intended to provide IT teams with a practical, real-world look at how to simplify and strengthen Microsoft SQL Server high availability across increasingly complex, multi-platform environments.

When: April 16 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time / 9:00 am Pacific Time

What: IT teams are under pressure to support more platforms, protect against increasingly diverse security threats, and fulfill higher uptime expectations for SQL Server – and they are often forced to do it with a complex patchwork of platform-limited solutions.

DH2i has unveiled the latest iteration of its high availability software and SQL Server operator for Kubernetes with DxEnterprise v26 and DxOperator v2. This all-in-one software solution introduces brand new capabilities and enhancements to simplify HA management for your most critical workloads, ensure robust network security against modern threats, and streamline cluster management across Windows, Linux, containers, and the cloud.

Join DH2i for this fast-paced session where they will walk through how its latest software release easily layers right on top of any mix of existing infrastructure to enable:

SQL Server K8s scale-up AND scale-down automation

Granular database-level monitoring with more predictable and reliable failover

Seamless integration with K8s StatefulSets for streamlined pod management

Optimized security & performance for heterogeneous environments

Featured Speaker: Sasindu Wickramasingha Gamachchige, Sr. Technical Engineer, DH2i

Sasindu Wickramasingha Gamachchige is DH2i's behind-the-scenes superhero. By day, a Sr. Technical Support Engineer, by night… still a Sr. Technical Support Engineer (because high availability never sleeps). Armed with deep expertise in complex IT environments and superhuman troubleshooting instincts, he protects mission-critical systems from chaos and downtime. Gamachchige brings calm confidence to even the most stubborn clusters.

Learn more and register here: https://dh2i.com/webinar-simplified-high-availability-solution/

About DH2i

DH2i Company is a leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering software and software-defined perimeter (SDP) for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers – delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution that provides fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes and OpenShift. To learn more, please visit www.dh2i.com, call 800-380-5405, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, Gorman Communications, for DH2i, 1 5083970131, [email protected], https://dh2i.com/

SOURCE Gorman Communications, for DH2i