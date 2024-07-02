DiversityComm Magazine's July Issue Celebrates Black Excellence with Usher Cover Story, "Keepin' it All Together"

DiversityComm Magazine's July issue, featuring Usher on the cover, celebrates Black excellence and highlights his multifaceted career and contributions to the community. The issue includes diverse content such as top DEI industries, career advancement tips, features on Black leaders, and showcases of minority-owned businesses and HBCUs. Publisher Mona Lisa Faris emphasizes the magazine's dedication to amplifying diverse voices and providing valuable insights for individuals and businesses.

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiversityComm Media, the esteemed publisher of DiversityComm Magazine, is thrilled to announce the release of its July issue, hitting digital platforms and newsstands nationwide on July 2, 2024, featuring the multi-talented, chart-topping R&B artist, Usher.

DiversityComm Magazine is spotlighting the Black community this month with consummate businessman, entertainer and diversity champion, Usher, in the cover story titled, "Keepin' it All Together." From his electric Super Bowl Halftime show and immensely popular Las Vegas residency to his chart-topping hits and community advocacy, Usher's remarkable rise and unparalleled talent are a true testament to the indelible contributions of the Black community.

Ranked #3 on Google, DiversityComm Magazine continues to lead the charge in highlighting diverse communities and providing invaluable opportunities for career advancement, business growth and educational enrichment.

But that's just the beginning. This issue is packed with compelling content that reflects the vibrant tapestry of diversity in America today. From the latest in Black community news to insightful features on hot topics, here's a glimpse of what readers can expect:

• Hot Jobs: Stay ahead of the curve with a comprehensive look at today's most sought-after positions.

Top DEI Industries in Utilities & Travel: Recognizing the organizations that excel in diversity, equity and inclusion within the utilities & travel sectors.

Top Diverse Employers: Showcasing companies that prioritize creating inclusive workplaces for diverse individuals.

Black Excellence: Coach Dawn Staley breaks basketball records, actress Viola Davis launches a book publishing company, Coco Gauff makes Olympic history and so much more!

, global procurement lead for technology and specialty materials company Celanese, wields significant influence in shaping the supplier diversity landscape. The Latest in Careers: Networking tips to meet your career goals, assessing your workforce skill sets, the impact of the new overtime rule and ways to create a better workplace for those in construction.

Supplier Diversity: Learn how the wine industry is becoming more diverse and inclusive with Fly Wine's Stephanie Franklin .

. Minority-Owned Business: Read about the top 20 states where minority-owned businesses are thriving and a historic patent & trademark agreement to empower Black-owned businesses.

HBCUs: How students and faculty at HBCUs are tapping into an innovative program aimed at upskilling the cybersecurity industry.

Health & Wellness: Highlighting the Black leaders who shaped minority health care today.

Moreover, readers will have direct access to the magazine's HOT JOBS page, featuring numerous employment opportunities with leading corporations actively seeking diverse talent.

"DiversityComm Magazine is dedicated to amplifying the voices and achievements of diverse communities," said Publisher Mona Lisa Faris. "With our July issue, we aim to celebrate the richness of diversity while providing valuable insights and resources for individuals and businesses alike."

The July issue of DiversityComm Magazine promises to be a compelling read, inspiring readers to embrace diversity and inclusivity in all aspects of life.

For more information and to subscribe, visit DiversityComm Magazine's website.

About DiversityComm Magazine: As America's premier diversity-focused publication, DiversityComm Magazine showcases the rich tapestry of cultures, identities and perspectives that make up our nation. With a commitment to inclusivity and representation, DiversityComm Magazine serves as a beacon of empowerment and inspiration for readers from all walks of life.

