Dr. K.T. Zulkowski's New Book Series "Grandma Margie's Tales," Inspires Children to Appreciate the Wonders of God's Work

Dr. K.T. Zulkowski creator and writer of the award-winning movie Grandma's House starring Loretta Devine and Coco Jones. Kimberley, a renowned author and theologian, has released a captivating new children's book series "Grandma Margie's Tales." The beautifully illustrated books take young readers on a journey through the story of creation and others, as told by Grandma Margie to her grandchildren, Zipporah and Zion.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grandma Margie's Tales" invites children to explore the wonders of God's work through Grandma Margie's engaging storytelling. The books begin with a cozy scene in Grandma Margie's garden, where she shares the story of God's creation with Zipporah and Zion.

Through the use of vivid illustrations and accessible language, Dr. K.T. Zulkowski brings to life various biblical accounts. Each book is presented with enthusiasm and awe, allowing young readers to appreciate the power and creativity of God.