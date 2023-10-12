Dr. K.T. Zulkowski's New Book Series "Grandma Margie's Tales," Inspires Children to Appreciate the Wonders of God's Work

Dr. K.T. Zulkowski creator and writer of the award-winning movie Grandma's House starring Loretta Devine and Coco Jones. Kimberley, a renowned author and theologian, has released a captivating new children's book series "Grandma Margie's Tales." The beautifully illustrated books take young readers on a journey through the story of creation and others, as told by Grandma Margie to her grandchildren, Zipporah and Zion.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grandma Margie's Tales" invites children to explore the wonders of God's work through Grandma Margie's engaging storytelling. The books begin with a cozy scene in Grandma Margie's garden, where she shares the story of God's creation with Zipporah and Zion.
Through the use of vivid illustrations and accessible language, Dr. K.T. Zulkowski brings to life various biblical accounts. Each book is presented with enthusiasm and awe, allowing young readers to appreciate the power and creativity of God.
Dr. K.T. Zulkowski's books not only educate children about the stories of the Bible but also instill in them a sense of wonder and gratitude for the natural world.
"Grandma Margie's Tales" are a perfect addition to any child's library. They spark curiosity, promote a love for nature, and nurture a deep appreciation for God's work. Dr. Zulkowski's books are suitable for children ages 4-8 and are an excellent resource for parents, grandparents, educators, and Sunday schools.
Dr. K.T. Zulkowski is an esteemed filmmaker, author, theologian, and community advocate with a passion for sharing biblical stories in accessible and engaging ways. She holds a PhD in Theology and has produced several films that have touched the lives of people around the world.
"Grandma Margie's Tales" are now available in bookstores worldwide and online. For more information about Dr. K.T. Zulkowski and her other works, please visit her website at www.mzkimproductions.com
Mz.Kim Productions is an award-winning production company which develops and produces independent film, and original music production. Their films are designed provide life changing experiences for the viewers as they are based upon true events.
