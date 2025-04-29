DryMeister Drying Wand Selected for Exclusive "Mother's Day in Hollywood" Celebrity Gift Boxes

DryMeister is a must-have kitchen essential that moms will love having on hand.

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DryMeister, a first-of-its kind drying wand for narrow containers, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in this year's highly anticipated "Mother's Day in Hollywood" celebrity gift boxes, annually curated by Distinctive Assets. These sought-after gifts will be delivered to 25 of Hollywood's most talked-about moms, celebrating their roles as influential, engaged parents.

Each year, Distinctive Assets hand-selects a variety of unique, innovative, and useful products for celebrity moms. This year, DryMeister is proud to be among the featured standout brands offering a clever, time-saving solution that busy moms are sure to appreciate.

"We're so excited to have DryMeister included in this special gifting experience," said Aimee Roberson, SoCal native and inventor of DryMeister. "It's a fantastic opportunity to introduce my product to Hollywood's elite moms as a kitchen tool they'll actually use. Whether it's for party prep and cleanup of wine glasses, carafes, and vases, or even for drying odor-prone hydration bladders, DryMeister is designed to dry the inside of just about anything. As a mom and new grandma, I'm all about practical products that make life easier, and DryMeister is no exception."

Renowned for connecting rising brands with A-list talent, Distinctive Assets has once again created a memorable gifting experience tailored for modern moms and their families. Each box is thoughtfully assembled to reflect today's multitasking, stylish mother, blending everyday functionality with a touch of luxury.

As Hollywood's favorite moms unwrap DryMeister, we're confident it will quickly become a go-to kitchen essential — and one they'll wonder how they ever lived without.

About DryMeister

DryMeister is a smart, time-saving drying wand that quickly and efficiently dries the inside of narrow containers. This innovative kitchen tool solves the all-too-familiar challenge of drying hard-to-reach and delicate items — without the risk of breakage or lingering moisture that can lead to a variety of problems. Say goodbye to cluttered countertops and hours of air-drying — just dry and reuse or put away in seconds.

