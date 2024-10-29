ECI Software Solutions Wins Six 2024 "Buyer's Choice" Awards from TrustRadius

These awards are especially meaningful because they reflect the direct voice of our customers and the tangible value our industry-specific solutions bring to their businesses," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO at ECI Software Solutions. Post this

The Buyer's Choice Awards, formerly known as Best of Awards, are based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews with even higher standards for qualification than previous years. Before, winners could qualify in one of three categories. Now, buyer's choice winners must be selected by 75% of reviewers in all three categories, including best capabilities, best value for price and best customer relationship.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized as a six-time 2024 Buyer's Choice Award winner," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO at ECI Software Solutions. "These awards are especially meaningful because they reflect the direct voice of our customers and the tangible value our industry-specific solutions bring to their businesses. The awards also validate our strategic focus on delivering reliable, high-impact technology, reinforce our commitment to continuous innovation and motivate us to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers."

TrustRadius delivers the most credible buyer intelligence platform, helping business technology buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content.

ECI also earned a number of 2024 awards from TrustRadius, including:

A Tech Cares Award for demonstrating exceptional Corporate Social Responsibility in support of its communities and employees

Four Top Rated Awards for JobBOSS2®, Ridder iQ, EvolutionX and JumpTrack

Two Most Loved Awards for JobBOSS2 and JumpTrack

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.ECIsolutions.com.

