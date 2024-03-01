Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Recognized as the Nation's Top Sculpture Park in USA Today's "Readers' Choice 10Best" Awards

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Recognized for Second Year in a Row as the Nation's Top Sculpture Park in USA Today's "Readers' Choice 10Best" Awards
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is thrilled to announce its repeat recognition as Best Sculpture Park in the United States, in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Meijer Gardens also received this recognition in 2023. This honor is a confirmation of the park's commitment to artistic and horticultural excellence, innovation, and providing an exceptional visitor experience.
The USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards is a highly esteemed platform celebrating the best attractions, destinations and experiences across the U.S. After a rigorous selection process—involving a panel of experts and weeks of voting from the public—Meijer Gardens again emerged victorious, surpassing renowned sculpture parks from all over the country.
Meijer Gardens stands out for its exceptional collection of sculptures, spanning 158 acres of carefully curated gardens and natural landscapes. The Sculpture Park showcases a diverse range of artistic styles and materials, featuring works by internationally renowned artists that captivate visitors from around the world.
Visitors to Meijer Gardens can explore the vast outdoor collection, including monumental sculptures that harmonize with the surrounding gardens. The indoor Sculpture Galleries also offer captivating experiences, with rotating exhibitions highlighting contemporary sculptural work related to the permanent collection.
As USA Today's Best Sculpture Park in the United States, Meijer Gardens solidifies its position as a must-visit destination for art and nature enthusiasts alike from around the world. The venue's commitment to excellence, artistic innovation, and fostering a deep connection between art, culture, and nature continues to inspire guests.
For more information about Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park and upcoming exhibitions and events, please visit: MeijerGardens.org
