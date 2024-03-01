Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Recognized as the Nation's Top Sculpture Park in USA Today's "Readers' Choice 10Best" Awards

"We are deeply thankful for this recognition which reflects our team's dedication to art, culture, and nature. This award acknowledges Meijer Gardens' ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in sculpture and horticulture." Charles Burke, President & CEO of Meijer Gardens. Post this

Meijer Gardens stands out for its exceptional collection of sculptures, spanning 158 acres of carefully curated gardens and natural landscapes. The Sculpture Park showcases a diverse range of artistic styles and materials, featuring works by internationally renowned artists that captivate visitors from around the world.

Visitors to Meijer Gardens can explore the vast outdoor collection, including monumental sculptures that harmonize with the surrounding gardens. The indoor Sculpture Galleries also offer captivating experiences, with rotating exhibitions highlighting contemporary sculptural work related to the permanent collection.

As USA Today's Best Sculpture Park in the United States, Meijer Gardens solidifies its position as a must-visit destination for art and nature enthusiasts alike from around the world. The venue's commitment to excellence, artistic innovation, and fostering a deep connection between art, culture, and nature continues to inspire guests.

For more information about Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park and upcoming exhibitions and events, please visit: MeijerGardens.org

