From GED to Silicon Valley Insider, Former Facebook and Reddit Leader Ryan Merket Announces Raw Memoir, "Hacker's Edge"

"I wanted to write the book that I needed when I was at my lowest," said Merket. "We celebrate success but sanitize the struggle. The most important lessons aren't in the victories; they're in the scar tissue you earn when you get betrayed, fired, and broken. This book is for anyone who has ever been told they don't have the 'killer instinct' or that they don't belong. It's not a sanitized success story; it's a playbook for getting back up."

Praised for its raw honesty and insider perspective, Hacker's Edge redefines what it means to succeed on your own terms. As Merket writes in the book:

"They told me I didn't have the 'killer instinct' to be a VC. They were right. My edge wasn't being a killer; it was being the guy who had already been killed and figured out how to get back up."

Hacker's Edge: Breaking Rules, Beating Odds, and Reinventing a Life is now available for pre-order at hackersedgebook.com and on Amazon.

About Ryan Merket: Ryan Merket is a builder, founder, and product leader who has been at the epicenter of the technology industry for over fifteen years. His career has included influential roles on the Facebook Platform team, product leadership at Reddit, and mentoring thousands of founders at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft for Startups. His first startup, Appbistro, was acquired by InMobi. Hacker's Edge is his first memoir.

Matt Merket, Comal Publishing, 1 512-560-2503, [email protected], comalpublishing.com

