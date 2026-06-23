Giesen 0% Partners with Daybreaker on the "Let's Be Friends" Tour

"We're excited to bring Giesen 0% Spritz to [Daybreaker] events and be part of a cultural shift toward more mindful ways of socializing and celebrating," said Richard O'Brien, General Manager of Giesen Group. Post this

Across rooftops, open-air venues, and iconic city spaces, Daybreaker has spent more than a decade building community through immersive daytime dance experiences rooted in wellness, connection, and joy. The "Let's Be Friends" Tour taps into a growing cultural shift away from late-night, alcohol-centric socializing and toward experiences designed to leave people feeling energized rather than depleted. Events take place during daytime or early evening, creating social experiences that fit naturally into modern life.

At select stops this summer, Daybreaker attendees will enjoy complimentary samples of Giesen 0% Spritz in Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé varietals while dancing to world-class DJs and soaking up the spirit of summer. Crafted in New Zealand from premium wine and gently de-alcoholized to preserve aroma and flavor, the crisp, lightly sparkling spritz offers a refreshing drink alternative with just 50 calories per can. The 0% Spritz range complements Giesen's growing portfolio of award-winning alcohol-removed wines, including Sparkling Brut, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Rosé, and more.

The Daybreaker partnership is part of Giesen's broader "All In, Never Out" summer campaign, which celebrates the evolving ways people gather, connect, and celebrate. Additional partnerships this summer include Pride House LA/West Hollywood during World Cup opening weekend and Venice Run Club's Abbot Kinney One.

Daybreaker x Giesen Summer Tour Stops Include:

Daybreaker Los Angeles on June 27 at CineVita (9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.)

Daybreaker New York on June 28 at 'Secret Venue' (5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.)

Daybreaker Miami (date to be announced)

Additional Assets:

Brand images can be downloaded HERE (photo credit: Giesen Group)

About Giesen Group

Founded by brothers Theo, Alex, and Marcel in 1981, family-owned Giesen Group of New Zealand has been an industry leader for nearly four decades. With an uncompromising drive for quality and a strong culture of innovation, the brothers' investment in their people, vineyards, and dynamic portfolio of wines has resonated with consumers worldwide. Based in Marlborough, the Giesen family produces wine to be enjoyed at every occasion, from their highly awarded Clayvin Single Vineyard wines to the widely successful Giesen Estate wines and Giesen 0% range. Inspired by today's preference for mindful drinking and flavorful choices, Giesen 0% is the world's leading premium range of alcohol-removed wines, including Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Rosé, Riesling, Premium Red Blend, Sparkling Brut, and Chardonnay, as well as the newly released 0% Sauvignon Blanc Spritz and 0% Rosé Spritz. For more information, please visit www.giesenwines.com and follow @giesenwines.

About Opici Wines & Spirits

Opici Wines & Spirits is a fourth-generation importer and producer with family roots in the wine business dating back to 1913. Led by Don Opici as CEO, the company features a growing portfolio of over 50 brands from nine countries. The philosophy behind the Opici name remains the same today as it was over 100 years ago: a commitment to excellence, quality, and building meaningful relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees. For more information, please visit opiciwinesandspirits.com.

About Daybreaker

DAYBREAKER is a global movement reimagining how humans connect: combining fitness, dance, festival culture, and a values-driven community — all without substances. For thirteen years, we have pioneered the social wellness movement.

*Source: Nielsen Wine Scan Data, 52 weeks ending 2/21/2026 - Reflects Giesen 0% as the #1 premium non-alcoholic wine brand in the U.S. above $10 by value.

Media Contact

Katherine Dolecki Payton, Giesen Group, 1 516-661-0808, [email protected], www.giesenwines.com

Elizabeth Stout, Giesen Group, 1 201-615-4186, [email protected], www.giesenwines.com

SOURCE Giesen Group