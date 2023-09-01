God Manifest Publishing Releases Douglas Gana's First Book, "A Little Guy's Rocket Ride to God"

"We believe that readers of all ages will be touched, as we were, by Douglas' personal story with God," stated Olivia Truong, CEO of God Manifest Publishing. Tweet this

"Our team is honored and excited to publish Douglas' first book," stated Olivia Truong, CEO of God Manifest Publishing. "We believe that readers of all ages will be touched, as we were, by Douglas' personal story with God."

A Little Guy's Rocket Ride to God is currently available on Amazon.com in paperback and eBook (Kindle).

About Douglas Gana

Douglas Gana is a native Texan, the youngest of four brothers, raised with his siblings in Bellaire, Texas, a small city nestled within the city limits of Houston, Texas. He authored his first book, A Little Guy's Rocket Ride to God, in 2023, sharing his personal life-changing childhood adventure with readers throughout the world. Even at a very young age, Douglas knew that the rocket ride he experienced while living in Bellaire was God's message to him, teaching him that there was nothing to fear in life. When Douglas was only 16, his father died, and at 17, his mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given four months to live. He would later remember God's message while supporting his mother through her long journey and, ultimately, her transition into God's loving arms. He had to grow up fast, focusing heavily on his scholastics, which led to him obtaining both undergraduate and graduate degrees while caring for his mother.

About God Manifest Publishing

God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and allow authors to pocket more royalties. They are the publishers of the popular children's book Sandy: Arise and Shine and the autobiography Buddhists, Mormons & Jesus, both available on Amazon. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come to life. https://www.godmanifestpublishing.com

Media Contact

Jonnathan Zin Truong, God Manifest Publishing, 1 281-798-8261, [email protected], https://godmanifestpublishing.com/

SOURCE God Manifest Publishing