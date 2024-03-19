Greenberg Traurig's Doreen Saia Recognized on City & State's 2024 'Trailblazers in Law" List

Doreen U. Saia, chair of the Energy & Natural Resources Practice in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, was named to City & State's 2024 "Trailblazers in Law" list.

According to the publication, the annual list recognizes influential government officials, policymakers, civil rights attorneys, trial lawyers, and legal experts focusing on sectors like health care and renewable energy who have shaken up the legal field in New York. This list replaces City & State's long-running "Law Power 100" list, which will return in 2025.

Saia focuses on the representation of national and international corporations that own and operate electric generating facilities and engage in financial transactions trading electricity products. She has been actively involved in state and federal regulatory proceedings concerning the deregulation of electricity markets throughout the Northeast, the siting of new generating facilities and cost-of-service ratemaking. Saia was instrumental in developing the structure of the New York Independent System Operator, the independent administrator of the New York wholesale electric markets, and continues to play a pivotal role in the ongoing development of the competitive wholesale market in New York, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic states. She also has played a lead role in the ongoing operations of Upstate nuclear facilities and the decommissioning of Downstate nuclear facilities, the development of rules to ensure the ongoing reliability of the New York electric system and the evolution of the market design enhancements necessary to transition the New York electric system to combat climate change.

Saia is active in her community, serving as a member of the American Bar Association, New York State Bar Association, and Federal Energy Bar Association, where she also served as the former president of the northeast chapter. She has been recognized by Chambers USA Guide, The Best Lawyers in America, and The Legal 500 United States, for her work in the energy law and energy regulation sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across the energy industry, including oil and gas, LNG, electricity, coal, wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, and water. The firm's exceptional multi-office platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the U.S. and internationally.

About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across the energy industry, including oil and gas, LNG, electricity, coal, wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, and water. The firm's exceptional multi-office platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the U.S. and internationally.

