Hammerspace Honored at SC24 as "Editors' Choice: Top 5 Vendors to Watch" in 2024 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards

The latest version of Hammerspace's Global Data Platform software unlocks a new tier of storage by transforming local NVMe storage on GPU servers into a Tier 0 of ultra-fast, persistent shared storage. By activating this previously "stranded" local NVMe storage seamlessly into the Hammerspace Global Data Platform, Tier 0 delivers data directly to GPUs at local NVMe speeds, unleashing untapped potential and redefining both GPU computing performance and storage efficiency.

"Hammerspace Tier 0 rewrites the rules for storage speed, unlocking a new era of efficiency in GPU computing," said Molly Presley, SVP of Global Marketing at Hammerspace. "By transforming how organizations leverage their infrastructure, we're paving the way for unprecedented advancements in AI and high-performance computing — and are poised to lead the charge into a new era of efficiency and performance."

With Tier 0, Hammerspace turns isolated NVMe into a high-performance shared resource, reducing power demands for that storage capacity by approximately 95% compared with deploying external networking and storage. Accessible via a global, multi-protocol namespace, it spans silos, sites, and clouds, enabling seamless data access for users and applications. This integration keeps active datasets local to GPU servers, allows AI model checkpoints to be written locally, and automates tiering across Tier 0, Tier 1 and Tier 2 storage.

"This year, as we celebrate HPCwire's 35th anniversary covering HPC and SC, and as we are at the advent of an HPC-led AI transformation, the 2024 Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards certainly reflect these exciting events," said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publishers of HPCwire. "Throughout the world, we see grand challenge problems that can only be explored and solved because of HPC, now aided by AI. Rarely do these accomplishments come to light, much less are they recognized for their contribution to society. Between our worldwide readership of HPC experts and the most renowned panel of editors in the industry, the Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards represent resounding recognition of the many deep and varied HPC accomplishments throughout the world. Our sincerest gratitude and hearty congratulations go out to all of the winners."

Hammerspace is radically changing how unstructured data is used and preserved. Our Global Data Platform unifies unstructured data across edge, data centers, and clouds. It provides extreme parallel performance for AI, GPUs, and high-speed data analytics, and orchestrates data to any location and any storage system. This eliminates data silos and makes data an instantly accessible resource for users, applications, and compute clusters, no matter where they are located.

