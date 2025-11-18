Hammerspace Recognized for Third Consecutive Year as "Editors' Choice" in 2025 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards

By eliminating legacy silos and unifying data across on-premises, cloud and edge environments, organizations can instantly make data available to both HPC and AI applications anywhere. Post this

Hammerspace's Data Platform unifies unstructured enterprise data across diverse storage architectures, geographies, and protocols, enabling organizations to convert raw data into AI-ready intelligence with unprecedented speed. As a result, organizations achieve AI-driven outcomes faster, driving innovation and competitive advantage.

Traditional AI storage infrastructure requires moving or duplicating massive datasets to specialized silos, creating fragmentation between users, applications and storage systems. Hammerspace eliminates this challenge by providing a single global namespace that spans on-premises and cloud resources. By leveraging existing infrastructure and scaling seamlessly with growing needs, the platform delivers a robust foundation for the intersection of classical HPC and new AI workflows, including training, inference, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), complex agentic workflows and the emerging era of physical AI.

"Research organizations, governments and enterprises increasingly rely on the same infrastructure and datasets for both classical HPC and modern AI workloads," said Molly Presley, SVP of Global Marketing at Hammerspace. "Our Data Platform enables them to unlock existing data for these advanced use cases without rebuilding their infrastructure from scratch. By eliminating legacy silos and unifying data across on-premises, cloud and edge environments, organizations can instantly make data available to both HPC and AI applications anywhere. This recognition validates our vision of delivering the performance, scale and control required for the next generation of data-driven innovation."

"While the early advances in applying AI to science and engineering are producing exciting and impressive results, traditional HPC continues to drive breakthrough discoveries for mission-critical workloads and applications," said Tom Tabor, CEO of TCI Media, publishers of HPCwire. "The 2025 Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards truly capture this dynamic era of innovation."

To schedule a meeting with Hammerspace executives during SC25,click here.

Learn More:

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is the high-performance data platform built to simplify AI infrastructure at scale. It makes all your data immediately accessible — anywhere across on-premises and cloud environments — without copying or migrating data. By integrating with existing storage, networking, and applications, Hammerspace creates a unified, high-speed data backbone for AI, enabling organizations to accelerate every stage of the AI pipeline while eliminating data silos. Learn more at https://hammerspace.com.

Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2025 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.

Hammerspace Press Contact:

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace

Kim Pegnato, (781) 835-7118

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kim Pegnato, Hammerspace, 1 (781) 835-7118, [email protected], www.hammerspace.com

SOURCE Hammerspace