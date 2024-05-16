Havis Introduces Rugged Docking Stations for Zebra ET80 & ET85 12" Tablets

Brett Young, Havis Director of Sales, said "With the introduction of our Rugged Docking Stations for Zebra ET8X 12" Tablets, we are thrilled to further empower our customers in the energy and utilities, public safety, and warehousing sectors." Post this

Further enhancing its utility, the DS-ZEB-400 features innovative one-handed mounting capability for easy access for when your hands are full. It comes with both standard and advanced I/O options, tailored to meet the specific operational needs across various sectors. With its compact and lightweight design, these docking stations are perfectly suited for vehicle & warehousing applications, ensuring robust reliability without compromising space.

Havis's Rugged Docking Stations for Zebra ET8X 12" Tablets, mark a leap in productivity for the public safety, warehousing, and field operation industries. By providing rugged, reliable, and accessible solutions, this product is set to enhance efficiency in the most demanding environments. Havis is setting new standards in mobility and efficiency, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and quality in every solution delivered.

Brett Young, Havis Director of Sales, said "With the introduction of our Rugged Docking Stations for Zebra ET8X 12" Tablets, we are thrilled to further empower our customers in the energy and utilities, public safety, and warehousing sectors. This innovative solution not only meets the rigorous standards of durability and reliability that Havis is known for but also offers unparalleled ease of use and compatibility. We are confident that this product will significantly enhance productivity and efficiency in the most demanding environments, reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive success for our customers."

