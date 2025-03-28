Hey Google: "We've Got a Playlist for That" SEM Agency Responds to AI Takeover

AI is reshaping everything from search marketing to the music industry - and Click Intelligence has the perfect soundtrack.

Artificial Intelligence continues to disrupt various industries. Earlier this month, Google unveiled "AI Mode" which allows users to explore AI overviews in search results, potentially reducing the visibility of independent websites. At the same time, the UK music industry concluded a government consultation on how AI intersects with copyright law, amid growing concerns around AI-generated content and artist rights.

In response to the latest round of AI-driven changes and conversations, Click Intelligence, a search engine marketing agency based in Cheltenham, has curated a playlist titled "Hey Google" to raise awareness of AI's growing influence across both the search industry and music sector. The playlist features tracks from various artists and genres providing a soundtrack for a world increasingly shaped by algorithms and giving listeners something to reflect on. It includes a blend of classic tracks by Simon and Garfunkel, Tame Impala and the King of reharmonisation, Jacob Collier. The song titles cleverly play out a conversation between a human and a confused AI, highlighting that AI doesn't always provide the anticipated result.

"The playlist is all about keeping the conversation going and acknowledging AI is changing most industries. We wanted to respond to these changes in the world of AI in a way that's creative, accessible, and gets people thinking and listening."

Simon Brisk, Co-Founder.

The playlist is part commentary, part catharsis, it aims to encourage transparency around AI's continued evolution. The playlist is available now.

