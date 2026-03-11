Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop to Participate in "A Quilter's Destination" Show at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center

The authorized BERNINA dealer will showcase top machines and quilting innovations alongside on-site BERNINA educators.

LANCASTER, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop, an authorized BERNINA dealer and trusted destination for passionate sewists and quilters, will be participating in the upcoming A Quilter's Destination event from March 25th through March 28th, 2026, at The Lebanon Valley Expo Center in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

The Ephrata-based shop will be showcasing a variety of BERNINA domestic sewing and longarm machines, including the latest innovations from BERNINA. Featured models will include the BERNINA 990, the brand's top-of-the-line sewing and embroidery machine, available for attendees to experience firsthand.

Meticulously engineered with Swiss precision, the BERNINA 990 offers an advanced combination of sewing power and embroidery capability, designed to elevate creativity for makers of every skill level.

In addition to domestic and longarm solutions, attendees can explore quilting innovations like the 5-foot BERNINA Hoop Frame, a compact option designed for minimal space requirements. The frame is compatible with all brands of domestic sewing machines (recommended throat space 10" / 25 cm) and also pairs with BERNINA longarm machines Q 20, Q 16 and Q 16 PLUS, delivering optimal fabric control for smooth, precise quilting, whether seated or standing.

BERNINA educators will be on site throughout the event, offering expert guidance, machine demonstrations, and support for anyone interested in learning more about BERNINA's premium sewing, quilting, and embroidery offerings.

Entering another exciting year, A Quilter's Destination will host a wide range of vendors, quilt-focused exhibits, classes, and more, welcoming quilters and sewists from across the region. Admission is free, and all are encouraged to attend.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 25th through Saturday, March 28th, 2026

Time: 9 AM – 4 PM daily

Location: The Lebanon Valley Expo Center: 80 Rocherty Rd. Lebanon, PA 17042

Admission: Free

For more information and event updates, please visit A Quilter's Destination's official website.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

