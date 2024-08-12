Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, And Chef Norbert Niederkofler Announce "Cook The Mountain" Epicurean Partnership With "Atelier Norber Niederkofler Temporary

Bringing the Italian Alps to the Rocky Mountains, Hotel Jerome guests will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Chef Niederkofler's culinary world through a variety of enriching experiences. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Chef Niederkofler to our historic Aspen landmark for a one-of-a-kind weekend of culinary experiences. His innovative approach to mountain cuisine blends seamlessly with our property's commitment to showcasing Colorado's bounty and we are honored to share it with our community," says Patrick Davila, General Manager of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler opened its doors in July 2023 in Brunico, a small town in South Tyrol located in the beautiful Italian Dolomites. The restaurant was awarded with three Michelin Stars and the Michelin Guide's Green Star (for an outstanding sustainable approach) only four months after its opening, setting a world record.

Hailing from the Dolomites, Chef Niederkofler is known for his visionary approach to mountain cuisine, with a philosophy which revolves around sustainability, respect for biodiversity, and the seasonal bounty of nature. His dedication to promoting the protection of our environment through innovative culinary practices has garnered him international acclaim.

"I want to inspire the world with the spark of ethical cuisine, in order to change the way we eat, collaborate and live," says Chef Niederkofler, often referred to as 'The Ethical Chef'.

Guests will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Chef Niederkofler's culinary world through a variety of enriching experiences, detailed below. To learn more visit: https://aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome/cook-the-mountain-with-chef-norbert-niederkofler/.

Aug. 28 - 31: Prospect Takeover | Atelier Norbert Niederkofler Temporary

Italian star chef Norbert Niederkofler and his team from the 3 Michelin-starred restaurant Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler in the Dolomites, Italy, arrive in Aspen. Their epicurean takeover at Hotel Jerome's Prospect will showcase a thoughtfully crafted menu that highlights seasonal ingredients and celebrates the flavors of his region, allowing guests to savor the essence of mountain cuisine in the stunning backdrop of Aspen.

Aug. 28: ,,Cook the Mountain'' Aspen Meadows Foraging Experience

Embark on a Foraging Adventure on August 28th, led by Chef Norbert Niederkofler, along with Chef Rachel Saxton of Aspen Meadows and Hotel Jerome's Executive Chef Ross Kilkenny. Explore the beautiful grounds of the Aspen Institute and walk along the banks of the Roaring Fork River to gather local ingredients, discovering a wealth of natural treasures with each find telling a story of the area and offering a chance to connect with the bounty of the land. Following the foraging adventure, guests will enjoy a delicious picnic lunch in the forest.

Aug. 29: „Cook the Mountain" Masterclass with Chef Niederkofler

Chef Niederkofler's Masterclass "Cook the Mountain: The Nature Around You," taking place at Hotel Jerome's Antler Bar, focuses on his sustainable cooking philosophy. This experience offers a rare chance to see how he transforms simple, seasonal ingredients into extraordinary dishes. Participants will explore principles like zero waste and seasonality while collaborating to prepare and enjoy a unique dish.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, the 99-room Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 134-year-old historic landmark, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, boasts luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that honor the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrance to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, which is lauded as an Aspen institution; Prospect, a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant; après-ski favorite – the Living Room bar and lounge; sultry underground bar Bad Harriet; the award-winning spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; ski concierge; outdoor pool and hot tub.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

About Chef Norbert Niederkofler

Norbert Niederkofler was born in Lutago, South Tyrol, in the heart of the Dolomites, where he learns about nature connected to the rhythm of the seasons.Once he finished his studies he moved abroad to work in London, Zurigo, Milano, Monaco. In Monaco he worked for one year by Eckart Witzigmann's side, his mentor who taught him the love for nature combined with culinary perfection. After this experience he went to New York where David Bouley taught him the secrets of innovation, it is at this time that Norbert developed his own style.

In 1994 he began his journey with Hotel Rosa Alpina in San Cassiano in Badia, evolving the pizzeria into a more fine dining venue, inspired by the Italian-Austrian cuisine. This is how he finally opened St. Hubertus Restaurant at Hotel Rosa Alpina which was awarded in 2017 with 3 Michelin Stars and in 2020 also with the Green Michelin Star.

After the closure of Hotel Rosa Alpina in March 2023, Norbert moved to Bruneck, where he lives with his family. There, in July 2023, he opened his own restaurant, "Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler," which was awarded 3 Michelin stars and the Green Star in November 2023. The restaurant is also listed at number 52 in "The World's 50 Best Restaurants."

Norbert is the co-founder of the event "CARE's - The Ethical Chef Days," which promotes an ethical approach originating in the kitchen but extending to other areas as well. Through this event, he has brought over 150 chefs from around the world to South Tyrol.

In 2018, he opened his restaurant "AlpiNN" at the summit of Kronplatz (the largest ski area in Italy), a restaurant that operates sustainably in all aspects.

With Mo-Food (his strategic holding company), he is also the strategic and operational Director of "Horto," the new sustainable restaurant in Milan that is part of 'The Medelan' redevelopment project.

Additionally, he oversees other projects and consultations and has been teaching at the University of Bozen since 2022 in the Bachelor's program in Enogastronomy in Mountain Areas, which he initiated.

About The Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Institute has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, and an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.

About Salamander Collection

Salamander Collection is privately owned and operated, and based in Middleburg, VA, just outside Washington, D.C. Founded by entrepreneur Sheila Johnson, Salamander has a unique hospitality approach that is welcoming, personal, and treats guests as if they are returning home. The collection features the Forbes Five-Star Salamander Middleburg, an equestrian-inspired property in the Virginia countryside; Salamander Washington DC, an elegant hotel located along the capital's vibrant Southwest waterfront; Half Moon, the storied resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, featuring three distinct experiences including the acclaimed Eclipse; Aspen Meadows Resort, which features newly renovated Herbert Bayer-inspired accommodations and sweeping views on 40 beautiful acres in Aspen, CO.; Hotel Bennett, a spectacular grand hotel in Charleston, SC, overlooking the city's historic Marion Square; and Innisbrook Resort in the St. Petersburg/Clearwater area, which hosts the PGA TOUR's Valspar Championship each year on its famed Copperhead Course. www.SalamanderHotels.com.

