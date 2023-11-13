Inflatable Film receives first ever Fiscal Sponsorship for "Uncle Bully's Surf Skool" from the Hawai'i International Film Festival (HIFF) to support local filmmakers

Inflatable Film, Maui-based impact film production company, signed the first Fiscal Sponsorship agreement offered by the Hawai'i International Film Festival, a Hawai'i based 501c3 non-profit organization. Fiscal sponsorships are a critical catalyst for filmmakers to secure funding to produce documentaries, like Uncle Bully's Surf Skool, which was one of the Opening Night films at HIFF43 Fall festival.

MAUI, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inflatable Film, Maui-based impact film production company, signed the first Fiscal Sponsorship agreement offered by the Hawai'i International Film Festival, a Hawai'i based 501c3 non-profit organization. Fiscal sponsorships are a critical catalyst for filmmakers to secure funding to produce documentaries, like Uncle Bully's Surf Skool, which was one of the Opening Night films at HIFF43 Fall festival.

Fiscal sponsorships are an invaluable tool for filmmakers to be able to produce local stories and share impactful content with broad distribution. "Uncle Bully Surf Skool", from Inflatable Film, about local surf instructor Bull Kotter and his mentorship of the underserved youth during the pandemic, is one of the last stories filmed in Lahaina before the August 8, 2023 fires. Leah Warshawski, Producer/Director and Todd Soliday, Director/Editor considered the film finished and ready to submit for festivals in early June. After the fires destroyed Bully's home and business, left several of the film's crew homeless, and threatened many of the encampments where the children in the film lived, Leah and Todd picked up their cameras once again.

"It is an honor to be HIFF's first fiscal sponsorship partner, which enables donors and sponsors to make tax deductible contributions. It's often the only way we can tell unique and life-changing stories about people making a difference in their communities. After the fires on Maui, HIFF was the first, and only, film festival to ask how they could help. Now we'll be able to contribute to the local film economy for a long time to come." Leah Warshawski, Inflatable Film Co-Owner, and Producer.

The demand for short films and documentaries is on the rise, increasing by 142% in 3 years, according to Axios and Parrot Analytics. HIFF sees the significant opportunities for the industry and is launching its fiscal sponsorship initiative in conjunction with the HIFF43 Fall festival to support the local filmmaking community across Hawai'i to help them build their businesses and craft at home, by helping them securing funding through donations versus having to take work off-island.

"HIFF's Fiscal Sponsorship initiative is an important step for our organization to support our filmmaking community in Hawai'i, and a cornerstone of our purpose as a creative pipeline in the Pacific and further promoting the development of careers in the arts," said Beckie Stocchetti, executive director of Hawai'i International Film Festival. "Inflatable Film and Uncle Bully's Surf Skool were selected because of their reputation as award-winning filmmakers who are committed to showcasing the stories of the community in Maui and across the islands.

"Inflatable Film is currently seeking donors to help them cover the costs of filming new footage, paying their local Maui crew, and post-production / finishing costs. The newly completed film now includes never-before seen footage of the devastation of Lahaina after the fires and the ongoing recovery through surfing for local children and families in the weeks that have followed. Their initial goal is to raise $100,000.00 for these expenses and help them begin a nationwide impact screening tour to shed light on the continued plight of the Lahaina community and showcase the impact of mentors inspiring children to see their potential.

About Inflatable Film

Inflatable Film is an award-winning impact film and video production company with over 50 years of combined experience in the film and video industry, based in Maui and Sun Valley, Idaho. They specialize in unique and intimate storytelling around the globe, having filmed in 30+ countries for broadcasters, non-profits, corporations, and brand content. Their films have won numerous awards, screened at more than 75 festivals, including "Finding Hillywood" and "Big Sonia" which played at the White House and is currently streaming on a variety of networks including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and PBS.

UNCLE BULLY'S SURF SKOOL at HIFF43

HIFF Opening Night - Maui Premier

HIFF critics review

Winner: HIFF43 Audience Award presented by Hawaii News Now

PRESS CONTACTS

Jennifer Cobb Moynihan

[email protected]

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: @inflatablefilm

FISCAL SPONSOR DONATIONS

https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=9ZU6NQTQK9J3A

About Hawai'i International Film Festival presented by Halekulani (HIFF)

Established in 1981, the Hawai'i International Film Festival is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of cultural exchange and media in the Pacific Rim. HIFF is a premier international film event that has won the praise of international filmmakers, scholars, educators, governments, programmers and film industry leaders across the globe. HIFF's programming has two particular mandates: to be a festival of record for emerging films from Asia, the Pacific, and North America and to present the top festival films from around the world, annually screening films from over 45 countries. HIFF's Industry and Education programs present free content and panels in the fields of film, music, virtual reality, and new media entertainment. These transmedia programs reflect HIFF's commitment to exhibiting innovative creative content coming from the Asia Pacific Rim and commitment to establish a pipeline of creative industry talent in Hawai'i. HIFF is an Academy Award®-qualifying Festival in both its Best International Short Film and Best Made-In-Hawaii Short FIlm award categories. For more information, visit www.HIFF.org

HIFF's key presenting sponsor is Halekulani. Major sponsors are: Consolidated Theaters, Hawai'i Tourism Authority, Hawai'i Visitors and Convention Bureau, Hawaiian Airlines, and Middle Management.

PRESS CONTACTS

Under My Umbrella, Inc.

PŃlani Mo'okini

[email protected]

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HIFFHAWAII

X: @HIFF

Instagram: @HIFFHawaii

SOURCE Inflatable Film