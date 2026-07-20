Interplanetary Help Desk and KUTX Announce "Let's Fund Good" - Austin Fundraiser Concert Series Raising Money for 24 Local Nonprofits

A citywide series of 12 fundraiser concerts benefiting 24 Austin-area nonprofits. The series will feature six live concerts and six album parties, all built around a new model of fundraising that makes supporting local causes more fun and accessible while investing in Austin's music community. See shows and buy tickets at https://interplanetary.org.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interplanetary Help Desk and KUTX are teaming up to present Let's Fund Good, a citywide series of 12 fundraiser concerts benefiting 24 Austin-area nonprofits. The series will feature six live concerts and six album parties, all built around a new model of fundraising that makes supporting local causes more fun and accessible while investing in Austin's music community.

Every Let's Fund Good concert is just $10 to attend. And when Interplanetary Help Desk says the money goes to charity, they mean it: 100% of every ticket sold will go directly to one of the participating nonprofits. Ticket buyers will select the organization they want their purchase to support at checkout, with additional opportunities to donate at each event.

Shows will kick off on July 24 and run through August 30 at independent Austin venues 29th Street Ballroom, Mohawk, The Hole in the Wall, Hotel Vegas, Volstead Lounge, Chess Club, and Radio/East.

Live concerts feature local artists DiscoTex, Audrey Price, Boomershack, Don't Get Lemon, Candy Riot, Blah Spa, Parker Woodland, EddieAngel, Ed West, Out of Body, and Mid-Range Jumper.

At each album party, Interplanetary Help Desk will play 3-4 full albums. The featured artists are Ariana Grande, The Beatles, Harry Styles, Beastie Boys, and Kendrick Lamar. A New Wave party will feature The Smiths, The Cure, New Order, and Depeche Mode. "Don't expect a quiet listening party. It's a full-volume show at a proper music venue with a great sound system," said Morgan Bartley, Director of Nonprofit Relations at Interplanetary Help Desk. "It feels like getting together with your best friends to party in your dorm or basement, but louder."

Participating nonprofits include: allgo, Austin Creative Alliance, Austin Creative Reuse, Austin Gay Flag Football League, Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Sanctuary Network, Bat Conservation International, Breast Cancer Resource Center, Central Texas Food Bank, Diversity Awareness and Wellness in Action (DAWA), Equality Texas, Go Austin Vamos Austin, Keep Austin Beautiful, Make a Wish of Central and South Texas, Pease Park Conservancy, Project Transitions, Samaritan Center, Swan Songs Musical Last Wishes, Texas Council on Family Violence, Texas Legal Services Center, The SAFE Alliance, SVP Austin, Writers' League of Texas, and the Young Women's Alliance.

"Fundraisers are supposed to raise money, but too often, the cost of putting them on eats into the amount that actually reaches the causes," said Andy Sernovitz, CEO of Interplanetary Help Desk. "We built Let's Fund Good differently. Our goal is to create an incredible summer of shows where people can afford to come out, discover organizations making a difference in our community, and know that every penny gets to the nonprofits. We're incredibly grateful to KUTX for believing in this idea and helping us bring a new kind of fundraiser to Austin."

The model is designed to support the live music community, too. All participating artists are fully paid for their performances, and the series brings in new audiences to independent music venues.

Attendees can view the full Let's Fund Good lineup, explore participating nonprofits, and choose their shows at interplanetary.org/series/lets-fund-good.

About Interplanetary Help Desk

Interplanetary Help Desk is an Austin-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that produces fundraiser concerts for other nonprofits. Their model is simple: Interplanetary produces a fundraiser concert and covers the costs through donations and sponsorships. The nonprofit partners sell the tickets and keep 100% of the ticket revenue. Local artists get paid well. Independent venues get a crowd. Everybody wins and enjoys a fun night for a great cause!

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

Named "Best Radio Station" in the Austin Music Awards poll 13 years (and counting), KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today, from local and emergent artists to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes hundreds of live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; "The Austin Music Minute," the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX "Song of the Day," as well as KUTX Live events and KUTX Rock the Park, that connect music fans to local and national talent. KUTX 98.9 is part of KUT Public Media, a non-profit, public media organization whose work is made possible by listeners who make monthly donations. More at kutx.org.

Contact: Erin Geisler, Marketing and Communications Manager, KUTX

Media Contact

Andy Sernovitz, Interplanetary Help Desk, 1 512-640-7000, [email protected], https://interplanetary.org

Erin Geisler, KUT, [email protected], https://www.kut.org/

SOURCE Interplanetary Help Desk