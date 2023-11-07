Introducing the All-New Crafton 4" Alloy Mocc Toe Work Shoe from Justin Boots: Bringing Style, Comfort, and Protection to the Workplace

Justin Boots, the iconic Western footwear and apparel brand, is proud to introduce the Crafton 4" Alloy Mocc Toe Work Shoe. Designed to deliver unparalleled comfort and protection in the workplace, this work shoe combines durability, toughness, and style in one sleek package.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Boots, the iconic Western footwear and apparel brand, is proud to introduce the Crafton 4" Alloy Mocc Toe Work Shoe. Designed to deliver unparalleled comfort and protection in the workplace, this work shoe combines durability, toughness, and style in one sleek package.

Crafted with premium full-grain leather, the Crafton 4" Alloy Mocc Toe Work Shoe exudes a timeless and rugged aesthetic in its coal-black color. Its moccasin toe design adds a touch of classic style to this modern work boot, making it versatile enough for both professional and casual environments.

One of the key features of this boot is its alloy toe, which provides heavy-duty protection while maintaining a lightweight feel. This alloy toe meets or exceeds ASTM F2413-18 standards for impact and compression resistance, ensuring that the feet are shielded from potential workplace hazards without sacrificing mobility or comfort.

"We understand the importance of durability, safety, and comfort in the workplace," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Justin Brands, Inc. "That's why we've incorporated an alloy toe into the Crafton 4" Alloy Mocc Toe Work Shoe. We want to offer products that meet the demands of the modern worker who needs reliable protection without compromising on style and comfort."

Available now at http://www.justinboots.com or at a local retailer, the Crafton 4" Alloy Mocc Toe Work Shoe is a great addition to any work wardrobe. They are designed to not only protect your feet but also bring style and sophistication to the work environment. Available in coal black, this shoe reflects the brand's commitment to quality, function, and fashion. Upgrade your work footwear with this stylish and protective shoe today.

About Justin Boots

Justin Boots is a brand of Western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

