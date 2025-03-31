Iowa Introduces "Mason's Law" to Become 1st State to Have a Pediatric Palliative Care Center License

"Our family knows firsthand the immense challenges that come with navigating a medically complex child and the hospice system," said Shanna Sieck, founder of Mason's Light House. "Mason's Law will ensure that no other Iowa family has to endure what we did." Post this

Mason's Law is named in honor of Mason Sieck, the son of Shanna and Curtis Sieck, who passed away on March 22, 2021. At the time of Mason's passing, his family traveled five hours out of state to find a children's respite, palliative, and hospice home that could provide the specialized care they needed. Their personal experience at Crescent Cove fueled their determination to establish Mason's Light House, which will become Iowa's first dedicated freestanding children's respite, palliative, and hospice care home.

"Our family knows firsthand the immense challenges that come with navigating a medically complex child and the hospice system," said Shanna Sieck, founder of Mason's Light House. "Mason's Law is a monumental step toward ensuring that no other Iowa family has to endure what we did, and we are deeply grateful to the legislators who are making this a reality."

The passing of Mason's Law would break down significant barriers that have hindered the development of pediatric-focused palliative and hospice care in Iowa and across the country. The law will:

It creates a definition of a Pediatric Palliative Care Patient: Mason's Law expands this definition to ensure that children under 21 years old with chronic, complex, and life- threatening illnesses can access respite and palliative care services from the time of diagnosis through end of life. Establish a Pediatric Palliative Care Center License: This new healthcare facility designation will create a specialized, family-centered environment tailored to the unique needs of children requiring palliative and hospice care. These centers will provide overnight respite stays, symptom management, end-of-life care, and bereavement support, ensuring holistic support for families.

"We are so appreciative to the legislators that have worked tirelessly on this bill. It passed through the house with a unanimous vote. We couldn't be more excited to get it over to the senate for consideration and then to the Governor's desk to sign. This is big for Iowa, as it helps lead the way for Pediatric Palliative Care Centers," said Shanna Sieck.

"This is a landmark moment in the movement to reframe how states support families caring for children with serious medical conditions," said Jonathan Cottor, CEO of the National Center for Pediatric Palliative Care Homes and Children's Respite Homes of America. "We are incredibly proud to have worked alongside Shanna Sieck and Mason's Light House to help shape this bill. Iowa is leading the charge, and we hope other states will follow its example by integrating this model into their healthcare systems."

Mason's Light House is among 40 pioneering programs across 27 states connected through Children's Respite Homes of America all working to establish dedicated children's respite, palliative, and hospice care homes for families in their community. The introduction of Mason's Law is expected to fuel momentum across the U.S., creating a pathway for other states to adopt similar measures and ensuring that no family is left without access to essential community-based pediatric palliative care support.

For more details on House File HF 933, visit the Iowa Legislature's website: www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=91&ba=HF%20933.

To learn more about Mason's Light House, visit: www.masonslighthouse.org, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information regarding Children's Respite Homes of America, visit www.childrensrespitehomes.org, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MASON'S LIGHT HOUSE:

Mason's Light House is creating Iowa's first freestanding, community-based pediatric palliative care center, designed to serve medically fragile children and young adults with life-limiting conditions, and their families from birth through age 20. The proposed Home in Iowa City will feature thoughtfully designed spaces to meet the unique needs of these children, while supporting their families with comprehensive care and a sense of community. For more information, visit https://masonslighthouse.org/.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S RESPITE HOMES OF AMERICA:

Children's Respite Homes of America (CRHA) is an awareness initiative of the National Center for Pediatric Palliative Care Homes (NCPPCH). Their shared mission is to expand, strengthen, and sustain community-based care models that provide medically fragile children and their families with essential overnight respite, palliative, and hospice support. For more information, visit www.childrensrespitehomes.org.

