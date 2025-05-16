Iowa Legislature Passes "Mason's Law," with Assistance from Children's Respite Homes of America, Paving Way for 1st Pediatric Palliative Care Center License in the Nation

"This is more than a bill—it's a blueprint for how states can build real solutions for the most vulnerable families," said Jonathan Cottor, CEO of Children's Respite Homes of America. "With Mason's Law, Iowa is leading the way in defining what compassionate, community-based care should look like." Post this

"Mason's Law is the result of so much heart, hard work, and hope—not just from our family but from an entire community that believes Iowa's children deserve better," said Shanna Sieck, founder of Mason's Light House. "We're overwhelmed with gratitude to every legislator who supported this bill. Today, Iowa has become a national leader in pediatric palliative care."

The legislation introduces two key provisions:

Defines Pediatric Palliative Care Patients – Ensures that children and young adults under 21 with complex, chronic, or life-threatening conditions can receive coordinated respite and palliative care services from the point of diagnosis through end-of-life.

Establishes a Pediatric Palliative Care Center License – Creates a regulatory framework for homes like Mason's Light House to provide overnight respite stays, symptom management, end-of-life care, and bereavement support in a child- and family-centered environment.

"This is more than a bill—it's a blueprint for how states can build real solutions around the lived experiences of families," said Jonathan Cottor, CEO of the National Center for Pediatric Palliative Care Homes and Children's Respite Homes of America. "With Mason's Law, Iowa is leading the way in defining what compassionate, community-based care should look like for the most vulnerable children."

Mason's Light House is one of more than 40 programs across 27 states connected through Children's Respite Homes of America, a national initiative working to advance local solutions through sustainable, family-driven care models. The passage of Mason's Law is expected to serve as a catalyst for other states considering similar legislation.

"We've worked so hard to get to this moment. The unanimous support in the House and Senate speaks volumes," added Sieck. "This law brings us one step closer to making Mason's Light House a reality for families across Iowa."

Learn More and Get Involved:

House File HF 933: www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=91&ba=HF%20933

Mason's Light House: www.masonslighthouse.org | Facebook & Instagram

Children's Respite Homes of America: www.childrensrespitehomes.org | Facebook & Instagram

Help Keep This Momentum Going:

Your support can help turn this legislative victory into real, life-changing care for children and families.

Mason's Light House is raising funds to build Iowa's first children's respite and hospice care home.

Children's Respite Homes of America is working nationally to ensure every family has access to similar care, no matter where they live.

Donate today or get involved to help bring hope, healing, and rest to families who need it most.

Visit https://masonslighthouse.org/ and www.childrensrespitehomes.org to learn more and contribute.

ABOUT MASON'S LIGHT HOUSE:

Mason's Light House is creating Iowa's first freestanding, community-based pediatric palliative care center, designed to serve medically fragile children and young adults with life-limiting conditions, and their families from birth through age 20. The proposed Home in Iowa City will feature thoughtfully designed spaces to meet the unique needs of these children, while supporting their families with comprehensive care and a sense of community. For more information, visit https://masonslighthouse.org/.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S RESPITE HOMES OF AMERICA:

Children's Respite Homes of America (CRHA) is an awareness initiative of the National Center for Pediatric Palliative Care Homes (NCPPCH). Their shared mission is to expand, strengthen, and sustain community-based care models that provide medically fragile children and their families with essential overnight respite, palliative, and hospice support. For more information, visit www.childrensrespitehomes.org.

Media Contact

Kendra Riley, Children's Respite Homes of America, 1 4802206051, [email protected], www.childrensrespitehomes.org

SOURCE Children's Respite Homes of America