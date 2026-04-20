"It Wasn't Murder?" Returns to the Plymouth Playhouse by Popular Demand

A nosey neighbor witnesses suspicious events on the night a wealthy aunt dies—and simply can't resist dropping by after the funeral with a few pointed questions. Post this

SHOW INFORMATION

Title: "It Wasn't Murder?" | Playwright: Kiernon James | Director: Brian P. Joyce | Venue: Plymouth Playhouse | Run Dates: May 15 – June 14, 2026

Performance Schedule:

2:00 PM — Saturdays & Sundays

7:30 PM — Fridays & Saturdays

Tickets:

$39 Adults

$34 Students / Seniors / Military

Group Discount: Parties of 12+ save $5 per ticket by calling the box office at 612‑743‑6688

ABOUT THE PLAY

Back by popular demand, "It Wasn't Murder?" delighted audiences during its 2024 debut with its blend of classic mystery tropes and modern comedic flair. James' writing pays homage to Agatha Christie while echoing the voyeuristic tension of Hitchcock's "Rear Window" and the playful puzzle‑box style of "Knives Out".

A lifelong mystery lover, James' scripts reward sharp eyes and quick thinking. Clues appear verbally and visually—sometimes in the form of a character destroying evidence or pocketing a prop right in front of the audience. The result is an engaging, interactive experience that appeals to theatergoers from teens to seasoned mystery fans of the classic whodunit.

James continues to expand his catalog of original stage mysteries and is currently developing a new Christmas‑themed script.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

For full details and ticket reservations, visit: https://kiernonjames.com/iwm-2026/

Media Contact

Jamey Olsen, KJ Productions, 1 6127436688, [email protected]

SOURCE KJ Productions