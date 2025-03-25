Italian Wine Podcast Special Report: "Is Prosecco Still America's Darling? New Insights from Somm.ai"

Prosecco continues to thrive, evolving into multiple tiers and styles. While DOC remains a staple for everyday consumption, we're clearly seeing an appetite for premium DOCG Prosecco as American consumers increasingly explore higher-quality expressions. Post this

Jeremy Hart, founder of Somm.ai, remarks: "Prosecco's enduring appeal underscores America's ongoing love affair with approachable yet sophisticated sparkling wines. Its presence in nearly half of U.S. restaurants positions it as not merely a trend, but a staple."

Additional Insights from the Somm.ai Report:

1. DOC Dominance: Prosecco DOC wines account for over 80% of all Prosecco placements in restaurants. However, premium DOCG Prosecco wines command significantly higher prices, averaging around $52 per bottle compared to $41 for DOC labels.

2. DOCG's Premium Presence: Despite DOC's dominance, premium DOCG wines are gaining ground:

Only one DOCG wine, Desiderio Jeio (Bisol) Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Brut, ranks among the top 10 most popular Proseccos in the U.S.

Three DOCG wines are featured within the top 20, signaling growing consumer appreciation for high-quality expressions.

3. Healthy Trends Favor Brut: The preference for Brut-style Prosecco reflects America's ongoing health-conscious trend and reduced sugar consumption, reinforcing Prosecco's role as an accessible yet sophisticated choice.

4. Notable Producers:

Adami stands out as the only producer in the Top 3 with more than one label (one DOC and one DOCG), highlighting strategic market differentiation. Notably, their DOC and DOCG wines differ by almost $10 per bottle, emphasizing consumers' willingness to trade up for higher-quality Prosecco.

per bottle, emphasizing consumers' willingness to trade up for higher-quality Prosecco. Bisol positions itself distinctly as a premium producer, with three DOCG labels significantly exceeding average prices: Bisol Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Brut Crede ($56) , Bisol Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze ($101) , and Bisol Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Crede ($60) .

, Bisol Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze , and Bisol Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Crede . Mionetto, La Marca, and Valdo each appear in the Top 100 with four different labels, demonstrating robust brand strength and market reach.

5. Rosé Prosecco: Interestingly, despite the recent buzz around Rosé Prosecco, no Rosé wines currently appear among the top 10 most popular Proseccos in U.S. restaurants, suggesting this segment remains an opportunity for future growth.

The full list of Top 100 Prosecco wines in US restaurants is now available on the Italian Wine Podcast

at https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/top-100-prosecco-wines-in-the-usa/ .

Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast, comments: "Prosecco continues to thrive, evolving into multiple tiers and styles. While DOC remains a staple for everyday consumption, we're clearly seeing an appetite for premium DOCG Prosecco as American consumers increasingly explore higher-quality expressions."

For further insights into the state of Italian wines in the American market, tune into the Italian Wine Podcast for engaging discussions, interviews, and analyses with leading industry voices.

Discover more at http://www.italianwinepodcast.com

