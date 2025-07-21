Kaleidoscope, iHeartPodcasts, And Othram Launch "America's Crime Lab," A Podcast Uncovering The Truth Behind Unsolved Crimes Across America

America's Crime Lab, hosted by Dr. Elin Lantz Lesser, is now live, with new episodes every Wednesday featuring real stories of once-unsolvable cases solved through science, regardless of time, place, or circumstance.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaleidoscope, a leading science and technology podcast network, and iHeartPodcasts, the No. 1 podcast publisher according to Podtrac, have launched America's Crime Lab, a gripping new podcast created in partnership with Othram, a U.S.-based forensic technology company that helps law enforcement solve violent crimes and identify unknown victims. Hosted by former clinical psychologist Dr. Elin Lantz Lesser, America's Crime Lab takes listeners behind the scenes of groundbreaking investigations, revealing how scientists, detectives, victim advocates, and families work together to uncover the truth and bring long-awaited answers to those left in the dark. New episodes drop every Wednesday. Listen now HERE.

America's Crime Lab is a riveting documentary series that blends cutting-edge science with emotional storytelling, tracing real cases from mystery to resolution. The series centers on the work of Othram, a lab that has solved more cases using forensic genealogy than any other organization, across the United States and internationally. This includes everything from decades-old cases to current-day investigations, such as the identification of Bryan Kohberger, who recently confessed to the 2022 murders of four Idaho college students. The podcast offers a powerful look at how modern science is transforming the pursuit of justice.

The show is hosted by Elin Lantz Lesser, Ph.D., a Minneapolis-based producer, former clinical psychologist, and host of the award-winning podcast The Turning. With a background in academic research and years of therapeutic practice, Lesser brings analytical depth and empathy to each story she tells.

"There are a lot of true crime shows out there, but this one is different," said Elin Lantz Lesser. "We're at a turning point in the science of solving crime, and this series offers a rare look inside a lab that's changing everything. The pace of breakthroughs is accelerating and that makes these stories even more surprising, emotional, and unforgettable."

America's Crime Lab is the latest addition to Kaleidoscope and iHeartPodcasts' growing slate of acclaimed shows, joining their flagship show "TechStuff" with hosts Oz Woloshyn and Karah Preiss; "Levittown," a deepfake AI true crime series in collaboration with Bloomberg; "Part-Time Genius" hosted by Mangesh Hattikudur and Will Pearson; "Kill Switch" hosted by Emmy-winning journalist Dexter Thomas; and "On Musk With Walter Isaacson" among others. With "America's Crime Lab," Kaleidoscope continues expanding its mission to spotlight today's most compelling, urgent, and important topics in science and technology.

"America's Crime Lab is exactly the sort of high-impact storytelling we strive for at Kaleidoscope," said Mangesh Hattikudur, Co-founder of Kaleidoscope. "The show lives at the intersection of science, technology, and humanity, and Elin Lantz Lesser brings rare sensitivity and investigative depth to this series."

"Some of the most powerful stories are those that give voice to the long unheard," said Oz Woloshyn, Co-founder of Kaleidoscope. "America's Crime Lab shows how science and technology can deliver justice, even decades later. We're grateful to iHeartMedia and Othram for helping us share these stories with the care they deserve."

"With the right tools, every case, current or cold, can be solved," said David Mittelman, Othram CEO. "We're on a mission to make those tools available to everyone, everywhere, and America's Crime Lab is part of that mission. We're thrilled to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the science driving these breakthroughs and the profound impact it has on investigators and families searching for answers."

America's Crime Lab is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and is available now on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms. New episodes drop every Wednesday.

About "America's Crime Lab"

Are cold cases becoming a thing of the past? America's Crime Lab takes you inside Othram, a groundbreaking forensic lab just outside Houston that's transforming criminal justice with cutting-edge DNA technology and forensic genealogy. Each episode gives you a front-row seat to the work of scientists, law enforcement, victim advocates, and families, all united in the search for answers. From 50-year-old murders to unidentified remains dating back nearly two centuries, this series blends the power of science with the heart of storytelling, making you part of the journey to solve the unsolvable.

About Elin Lantz Lesser

Elin Lantz Lesser is a podcast host and producer as well as videographer and photographer based in Minneapolis. Elin's work is fueled by a previous career in psychology. With a PhD in clinical psychology, her years of academic research shape how she understands stories and people in the videos she creates, and her previous work as a therapist gives her an uncanny ability to interview, put subjects at ease, and get to the heart of the story. She has hosted and produced two seasons of the critically acclaimed and award-winning podcast, The Turning.

About Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope is the leading science and technology podcast network, telling thrilling stories of consequence that unpack the new scientific renaissance. Founded by Oz Woloshyn and Mangesh Hattikudur in 2022, Kaleidoscope's network reaches millions of listeners and is home to hit shows including On Musk: with Walter Isaacson and The Last Soviet: with Lance Bass. Visit www.k-scope.com for more information.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with 90% of Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital-only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products, and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Othram Inc.

Othram is a forensic technology company that provides genomic services and deployable workflows to strengthen the infrastructure of justice. As the leading provider of forensic genetic genealogy services, we have helped investigators solve more cold and active cases than any other organization, regardless of case circumstances or the condition of the DNA evidence. In the United States, we work with federal partners and law enforcement in nearly every state, and we also support investigations internationally at both local and national levels. Our technology is purpose-built for real-time forensic intelligence and connects to the world's largest database consented for forensic genetic genealogy matching.

