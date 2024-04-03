Kenall Announces Significant Expansion of 4" Downlight Series

"Through this series expansion, our sealed downlights now offer...(an) extensive range of options—from apertures and lensing to lighting technologies and the use of narrow spectrum bandwidths for highly specialized applications." - Nate Heiking, Kenall Product Development Engineering Manager Post this

Representing a total of 36 new products, this series expansion provides specifiers with a wide range of both functional and aesthetic downlight options. Transitioning away from a traditional array of LEDs, the new downlight design employs a chip on board LED source. This advanced source provides the same output using reduced input power, which translates into energy savings.

According to Nate Heiking, Product Development Engineering Manager at Kenall, "Through this series expansion, our sealed downlights now offer a competitive advantage due not only to their updated LED source, but also because of the extensive range of options being offered—from apertures and lensing to lighting technologies and the use of narrow spectrum bandwidths for highly specialized applications. I can confidently say you can trust Kenall's extensive specialty lighting expertise for your next challenging downlight project."

About Kenall

Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates specialized solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes (ISIN code FR0010307819). Legrand Group

Media Contact

Joanne Cummins, Kenall Mfg, 2628919700, [email protected], www.kenall.com

Twitter

SOURCE Kenall Mfg