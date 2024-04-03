Kenall Announces Significant Expansion of 4" Downlight Series

Kenall's NEW 4" Downlight Series: Aesthetics & Technologies Elevate Traditional Offering
KENOSHA, Wis., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kenall Manufacturing recently launched an updated and expanded 4" sealed downlight series. Offering extensive options to fit the needs of the most challenging lighting applications, these spec-grade, sealed downlights are IP64- or 65-rated, available with a round or square aperture, and a flush or regressed lens. Included in the expansion are a wide variety of lighting technologies designed to suit a broad range of specialized lighting needs.
Designed specifically for challenging environments, such as behavioral health facilities, cleanrooms, food and pharmaceutical processing areas, and more, these robust downlights can be specified with Indigo-Clean disinfection, tunable white options, and targeted bandwidths of color that improve technical performance and visual acuity in specialized environments. Green, blue, red, and two forms of amber (phosphor and wildlife friendly native), make it the perfect luminaire for applications that benefit from the use of specific wavelengths of light.
Representing a total of 36 new products, this series expansion provides specifiers with a wide range of both functional and aesthetic downlight options. Transitioning away from a traditional array of LEDs, the new downlight design employs a chip on board LED source. This advanced source provides the same output using reduced input power, which translates into energy savings.
According to Nate Heiking, Product Development Engineering Manager at Kenall, "Through this series expansion, our sealed downlights now offer a competitive advantage due not only to their updated LED source, but also because of the extensive range of options being offered—from apertures and lensing to lighting technologies and the use of narrow spectrum bandwidths for highly specialized applications. I can confidently say you can trust Kenall's extensive specialty lighting expertise for your next challenging downlight project."
About Kenall
Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates specialized solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act.
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes (ISIN code FR0010307819). Legrand Group
Media Contact
Joanne Cummins, Kenall Mfg, 2628919700, [email protected], www.kenall.com
SOURCE Kenall Mfg
Share this article