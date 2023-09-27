LaTocha,the lead singer of Xscape,draws inspiration from her experience on the Bravo show Queen's of R&B using music as a means to heal and spread love with her upcoming Christmas album titled " This Christmas Wrapped With Love "
"LaTocha's Inspirational Journey: How Bravo's Queen's of R&B Inspired Her New Christmas Album"
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaTocha, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and author known for her role as the lead singer of Xscape, has unveiled the inspiration behind her upcoming Christmas album titled " This Christmas Wrapped With Love" in an exclusive interview.
In the interview, LaTocha opened up about how her experience on the hit TV show Queen's of R&B on NBC/Bravo profoundly influenced her decision to create this heartfelt album. She revealed that the public accusations and conflicts, particularly with her sister and fellow group members, aired on national television, deeply impacted her, and even made her contemplate stepping away from her artistic pursuits.
Amidst these challenges, her sincere Instagram apology to reconcile with her group members was met with ridicule and baseless accusations. It was during this trying period that she found solace in channeling her emotions into her music.
Overwhelmed by negativity and criticism, LaTocha realized that her music could be a means to heal her own mental and emotional wounds and spread love instead. She emphasized that hopefully her Christmas album can help those who are hurting during the holiday season. This album has become a beacon of hope, especially after a challenging year.
LaTocha passionately expressed, "When you're wrongly accused, it forces you to turn to the one thing that conquers all: Love."
She aspires for her album to resonate with those facing their darkest moments, assuring them that they are not alone. LaTocha firmly believes in the healing power of music and intends to use her gift of song to make a positive impact on the world.
One of the album's songs, "If the World Could See," encapsulates her message - a call for understanding, empathy, and unity. With lyrics from the song that says, "Life is much too important just to think about us when we should be thinking about Love". LaTocha confessed that recording this particular song was emotionally challenging.
LaTocha's Christmas album is a testament to her resilience and a message of love and hope for all. In a world filled with challenges and conflicts, her music serves as a poignant reminder that love has the power to heal.
