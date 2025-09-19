Floridians have claimed owner Amanda Huss as their beauty whisperer, and women are waking up with flawless brows, eyeliner and lip color ready to go, ditching the makeup and beating the Florida heat with a look that lasts!

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAVISHiBROWS VOTED "ORLANDO'S BEST PERMANENT MAKEUP" & "BEST OF FLORIDA" 2023, 2024 & 2025, CONTINUING AWARD-WINNING STREAK

LAVISHiBROWS, located in historic downtown Winter Garden, has been voted "Orlando's Best Permanent Makeup" and "Best of Florida" for 2025. Floridians have claimed owner Amanda Huss as their beauty whisperer, and women are waking up with flawless brows, eyeliner and lip color ready to go, ditching the makeup and beating the Florida heat with a look that lasts.

Amanda has over 20 years experience, and elite credentials as a Board Certified Master Permanent Makeup Artist & Master Medical Aesthetician. She attributes the continued success of LAVISHiBROWS to her client-focused approach and dedication to providing personalized results. Her expertise, along with overwhelming public support, have solidified LAVISHiBROWS as a leader the in Florida Permanent Makeup scene:

Orlando's Best (2023, 2024, 2025)

Best (2023, 2024, 2025) Best of Florida (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025)

"I'm honored to receive these awards, but it's really all about each client, helping them reach their own unique goals. I love helping people feel more confident, beautiful, and whole, and I'm grateful to have made so many wonderful friends along the way!" - Amanda Huss

LAVISHiBROWS offers a comprehensive range of Permanent Makeup services, including:

Beyond permanent makeup, LAVISHiBROWS provides a range of beauty and wellness services: plasma fibroblast, microneedling, mesotherapy, advanced facials, chemical peels, and hair restoration. Dr. Thomas Phipps provides advanced procedures for Botox and injectables, Mary & Christina offer a full menu of massage services, and Monroe adds expert lash extensions, facials and waxing.

LAVISHiBROWS welcomes clients to experience award-winning services in their charming historic Winter Garden home, located at 160 S Main Street. They offer complimentary consultations to meet the team and develop your own personalized beauty plan: www.LAVISHiBROWS.com

Media Contact

Amanda Huss, LAVISHiBROWS, 1 (407)807-0511, [email protected], www.LAVISHiBROWS.com

