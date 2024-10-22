Leadership Capital Group Welcomes Michelle Martinez as New Partner and Unveils "Rebel's Guide to a Kick-A$$ Business" Digital Series.

Specializing in Placing Transformative Leaders, Leadership Capital Group Bolsters Expertise with New Partner and Launches Digital Content Series
WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westport, Connecticut-based executive search firm Leadership Capital Group has expanded with the addition of Michelle Martinez as a Partner. With over 25 years of experience building and managing teams for startups and Fortune 500 companies, Martinez profoundly understands what it takes to grow a company for long-term value. Ms. Martinez will leverage her experience and expertise to partner with leading disruptive companies that aim to make strategic hiring decisions, driving growth, profitability and competitive advantage.
Michelle, the founder of "Rebels Guide to Building a Kick-Ass Business," is a champion for assembling top-tier teams that drive exponential growth. Her channel will share her strategies to identify visionary leaders and enable work cultures that build competitive moats. With her expertise in strategic hiring and company culture, Michelle is your partner in reimagining possibilities and building teams that make them a reality.
"Michelle's unique blend of industry expertise, deep understanding of customer experience, and willingness to share her perspective and challenge the status quo make her perfectly positioned to help companies navigate today's rapidly evolving landscape and attract the leaders they need to achieve their goals," said Marc Lewis, CEO of Leadership Capital Group. "My Partners and I are thrilled to have her join Leadership Capital Group as our partner."
Michelle's proactive and organized approach has led global organizations such as Wayfair and HomeServe through double-digit growth across the B2B, B2C, and D2C sectors. Her sharp instinct for spotting emerging trends and connecting the dots has consistently driven innovation through customer and employee strategies. Michelle now applies that same diligence and foresight to her clients in executive recruiting. Her ability to anticipate needs, provide clear communication, and ensure transparency make her an invaluable partner, helping businesses attract and retain top talent with the same strategic precision she brought to her leadership roles.
Leadership Capital Group is a global executive search firm with a proven track record of completing thousands of successful leadership placements across dozens of countries. With a diverse, multinational team and advanced virtual capabilities, we partner closely with clients to deliver tailored executive search solutions that align with their business needs. Our expertise spans operations, technology, software, IT, healthcare, financial services, and marketing. From C-suite executives like CEOs, COOs, and CIOs to senior leaders such as VPs, SVPs, and board directors, we specialize in placing transformative leaders who drive innovation and growth.
