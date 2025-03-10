LeBron Sims' "The Queen's Sacrifice" Shows How One Move Can Change Everything

A Jewish doctor's mind becomes his greatest weapon in this new World War II historical fiction

SEATTLE, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a former U.S. Army Special Forces medic, LeBron Sims has experienced historical events firsthand, serving in the Vietnam War and learning from his father's experiences as a member of the Marine Corps in Iwo Jima. He now shares his deep appreciation for the lessons learned from history in his new historical fiction, "The Queen's Sacrifice."

Spanning multiple decades, "The Queen's Sacrifice" focuses on the trials and resilience of a Jewish family, the Kovacs, from the late 19th century through World War II. Living on a small farm southwest of Budapest, Lukacs Kovac, the patriarch, is a hardworking man who instills discipline and strong work ethics in his children, Adam, Izack, and Jamos. The family endures many struggles, including harsh winters, the demands of farm life, and the growing tensions of political change. The novel covers significant historical moments, including World War I and the Spanish flu pandemic, which deeply affect the family.

Jamos Kovac excels in his studies, becoming a doctor and witnessing the horrors of war firsthand due to his work. As Hungary is drawn into the chaos of World War II, the narrative shifts to the struggles of survival amid Nazi occupation. The novel provides harrowing depictions of life during this period, particularly through the Jewish experience of persecution, forced labor, and extermination camps.

One of the novel's most powerful moments is when Jamos, using his strategic mind and deep understanding of chess, engages in a psychological and literal battle with a Nazi officer. The concept of sacrifice, both in chess and in real life, becomes central as Jamos makes difficult decisions to protect those around him.

The title, "The Queen's Sacrifice," references a famous chess tactic, "Anastasia's Mate," in which a queen is sacrificed to secure victory. This metaphor extends beyond the game board, reflecting the sacrifices made by various characters throughout the novel, especially the ultimate sacrifices required during war and oppression.

"While this is a work of fiction, the book is based in historical fact," Sims said. "The holocaust was a very real event, with victims that still live today. I fear that if we do not acknowledge and learn from history, we may see it repeat itself in our lifetime. I have seen the result of fascist regimes, it is up to us to recognize them and speak out against them before it is too late."

"The Queen's Sacrifice"

By LeBron Sims

ISBN: 9798765252666 (softcover); 9798765252673 (hardcover); 9798765252659 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

LeBron Sims is a former U.S. Army Special Forces medic (1968–71). After his service, he earned a bachelor's degree in biology from San Diego State University while working summers as a commercial fisherman in Alaska and Puget Sound. He later earned a second bachelor's degree in nursing from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash., while working at the American Lake VA Hospital. As a registered nurse, he spent six years in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Puget Sound VA Medical Center in Seattle, followed by 15 years with the Neurosurgery Service before retiring. He lives near Seattle with his wife and family and is an avid chess player. "The Queen's Sacrifice" is his first novel.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE