"Livin' The Dolce Vita" - Stevie Kim and Jeff Porter uncork the highs and lows of life in Italy

Stevie Kim, founder of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, said: "I can't wait to start this new collaboration with Jeff Porter. Jeff is a super-engaging wine communicator whose take on daily life in Italy will undoubtedly be entertaining and enlightening. For many wine professionals, spending a prolonged period in Italy, immersing yourself in its culture, cuisine, and day-to-day life, is a dream come true. Jeff is now living the dream and it will be fascinating to hear whether it lives up to his expectations!"

Jeff Porter said: "I'm really excited to have this opportunity to discuss and explore the ins and outs of Italian life with Stevie Kim. To be on the ground in Italy for a prolonged period, living and breathing the beauty and diversity of the country, is a life-long dream of mine and I'm so grateful to my family for sharing the journey with me as we learn Italian together and embrace the Italian way of life."

About: Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is the umbrella brand of the Just Do The Work agency, founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The goal of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is to bring together a global community of wine enthusiasts by harnessing emerging social media platforms and creating high quality content in its products, such as podcasts, books, videos and maps. Mamma Jumbo Shrimp promotes engaging communication, information, and education in entertaining, inclusive formats.

