"Livin' The Dolce Vita" - Stevie Kim and Jeff Porter uncork the highs and lows of life in Italy

Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, the Verona-based Italian wine communications brand, has today announced the launch of a new weekly Instagram Live collaboration between Italian wine evangelist Stevie Kim and New York-Torin-based sommelier and wine journalist Jeff Porter. The pilot episode will air on Instagram Live at 13.30 CET on Thursday 11 January 2024 with edited recordings subsequently released through the Italian Wine Podcast. The weekly show will explore the highs and lows of living in Italy through the eyes of two leading wine industry professionals.
VERONA, Italy, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stevie Kim was born in Korea and raised in the United States. Today, she lives in Verona, Italy. As Managing Partner of Vinitaly, she launched and now coordinates a series of new initiatives connected to the Vinitaly brand. In 2017, Stevie launched the Italian Wine Podcast, the first podcast in English dedicated exclusively to Italian wine. The show now airs 7 days a week, 365 days a year and features some of the best-known voices in the international wine community.
Jeff Porter is US beverage professional with over 22 years of experience in retail and restaurants. He specializes in wine and beverage education, restaurant operations, and management. In addition to his consulting business Jeff hosted the Italian travel and wine series, SIP TRIP, now streaming on SOMMTV. He has recently relocated to Torino, Italy where he will spend the next six months with his family.
Stevie Kim, founder of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, said: "I can't wait to start this new collaboration with Jeff Porter. Jeff is a super-engaging wine communicator whose take on daily life in Italy will undoubtedly be entertaining and enlightening. For many wine professionals, spending a prolonged period in Italy, immersing yourself in its culture, cuisine, and day-to-day life, is a dream come true. Jeff is now living the dream and it will be fascinating to hear whether it lives up to his expectations!"
Jeff Porter said: "I'm really excited to have this opportunity to discuss and explore the ins and outs of Italian life with Stevie Kim. To be on the ground in Italy for a prolonged period, living and breathing the beauty and diversity of the country, is a life-long dream of mine and I'm so grateful to my family for sharing the journey with me as we learn Italian together and embrace the Italian way of life."
About: Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is the umbrella brand of the Just Do The Work agency, founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The goal of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is to bring together a global community of wine enthusiasts by harnessing emerging social media platforms and creating high quality content in its products, such as podcasts, books, videos and maps. Mamma Jumbo Shrimp promotes engaging communication, information, and education in entertaining, inclusive formats.
