Luv Pup to Host "Vet Your Pet on Veteran's Day" Rabies Clinic

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of Veteran's Day, Luv Pup is thrilled to announce the hosting of a special event, "Vet Your Pet on Veteran's Day," in collaboration with Happy Hubz Inc. This event is aimed at providing free and reduced-price rabies vaccinations and brief veterinarian exams for pets, as well as raising funds for other 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 11th, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, in the courtyard of Luv Pup, located at 119 E Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701. This unique initiative is designed to support pet owners in ensuring the health and safety of their furry companions while commemorating the service of our veterans.

To ensure smooth processing at the clinic, pet owners are kindly requested to bring proof of their pet's most recent rabies shot. This proof can be in the form of a paper certificate or a photo of the certificate. Rabies tags are not acceptable as proof.

We invite the community, veterans, and pet owners to join us in making this event a grand success, ensuring the well-being of our beloved pets and expressing our gratitude to our veterans on this special day.

For more information and updates about the "Vet Your Pet on Veteran's Day" event, please visit our Facebook Page at https://facebook.com/LuvPupDesigns or contact Tommy D'Aquino at [email protected] or240-877-4915.

About Luv Pup:

Luv Pup, headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, is a leading apparel brand that specializes in dog-themed premium graphic and hand tie-dyed apparel, along with a delightful range of dog treats, collars, leashes, jewelry, books, and unique dog-related gifts for passionate dog lovers. Since its establishment in 2019, Luv Pup has been dedicated to the mission of saving dogs from kill shelters, exemplified by its commitment to donating 15% of profits to rescue organizations exclusively pulling from high-kill shelters.

For more information on Luv Pup, please visit https://LuvPupDesigns.com

About Happy Hubz Inc:

Happy Hubz Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization since 2013, focused on providing veterinary services and channeling proceeds to support other nonprofit organizations. For more information on Happy Hubz, please visit https://HappyHubz.org

