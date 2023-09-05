Mass-Vac Introduces MV Multi-Trap® 16" High-Capacity Vacuum Inlet Trap for Heavy Contaminant Vacuum Prodcesses

A high-capacity vacuum pump inlet trap designed to remove high quantities of contaminants from LPCVD, PECVD, MOCVD, HVPE, ALD and similar processes has been introduced by Mass-Vac, Inc.
NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mass-Vac, Inc. has introduced a high-capacity vacuum pump inlet trap designed to remove high quantities of contaminants from LPCVD, PECVD, MOCVD, HVPE, ALD and similar processes.
The MV Multi-Trap® 16" High-Capacity Vacuum Inlet Trap for heavy contaminant producing processes features a stainless steel housing with a large knockdown stage and a large pleated filter made from high-temperature polyester to capture and retain large quantities of particulates. Offered in a single or stacked configuration, it is available with NW-40 to ISO-160 ports in straight-through and right angle configurations.
Providing a conductance of > 2000 CFM @ 1 TORR, the MV Multi-Trap® 16" High-Capacity Vacuum Inlet Trap can be supplied with 25- and 100-micron polyester ratings. The single stage filter has a 40 sq. ft. surface area and the stacked version provides 80 sq. ft. and they trap 60 grams/sq. ft. of particulates. A cooling option is offered for condensable materials.
The MV Multi-Trap® 16" High-Capacity Vacuum Inlet Trap is priced from $4,975.00 (list) complete. Quotations are provided upon request.
For more information contact:
Mass-Vac, Inc.
David Rolph, Marketing
247 Rangeway Rd. / P.O. Box 359
No. Billerica, MA 01862-0359
(978) 667-2393 FAX (978) 671-0014
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.massvac.com
SOURCE Mass-Vac, Inc.
Share this article