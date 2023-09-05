Mass-Vac Introduces MV Multi-Trap® 16" High-Capacity Vacuum Inlet Trap for Heavy Contaminant Vacuum Prodcesses

A high-capacity vacuum pump inlet trap designed to remove high quantities of contaminants from LPCVD, PECVD, MOCVD, HVPE, ALD and similar processes has been introduced by Mass-Vac, Inc.

