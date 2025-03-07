Mercy Medical Center Recognized As One of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025"

"Founded by the Sisters of Mercy, we've proudly earned a national reputation in women's healthcare that builds on a legacy of supporting and caring for women." -- Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center Post this

To compile the rankings, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group conducted an extensive independent workplace study in the U.S., gathering data through more than 215,000 employee interviews, collecting over 2.2 million company reviews, combined with publicly accessible data analysis, interviews with human resource professionals, confidential online surveys completed by 215,000 female employees, etc.

"Mercy Medical Center was founded by women, the Sisters of Mercy, 150 years ago, and has built a national reputation for women's health care. This designation, as one of the nation's best places for women to work, is further evidence of Mercy's efforts to help women to thrive and grow in their careers," said Sister Helen Amos, RSM, Executive Chair, Mercy Health Services Board of Trustees.

"Founded by the Sisters of Mercy, we've proudly earned a national reputation in women's healthcare that builds on a legacy of supporting and caring for women. Newsweek's 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Women' designation indicates our ongoing commitment to helping women excel. At Mercy, we offer an environment where everyone has an opportunity to succeed, no matter their gender, race, or sexual orientation," said David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

"Our research shows the importance of recognizing employers who are truly committed to women in their field," said Josh Smith, Senior Director Growth & Strategic Partnership at Newsweek. "Women are not just looking for a job; they are looking for workplaces that support their ambitions, respect their contributions, and empower them to succeed. The companies on this list set the bar high for what a truly supportive workplace should be."

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the 93-year-old American magazine, reaching 100 million people monthly. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia. For the full list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025, visit newsweek.com/agww-2025.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

