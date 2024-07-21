Mike "Platinum" Perry: "We Started a New Combat Sports Organization And It's Called Dirty Boxing Championship"

"Dirty Boxing Championship is a new combat sport made for the fans, bringing you an exciting rule set that you've never seen before," said Perry. "More action, more finishes, no bullshit." Post this

Perry performs a demonstration of Dirty Boxing Championship's simplified rules and an on-the-ground fight finish here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9oBaWBOpjw/

Dirty Boxing Championship is a partnership teemed with veteran combat sport executives including Abe, Malki and Primo Kawa, partners in First Round Management talent agency, Josh McLean, the visionary behind Kanpai Media, and Adam S. Kovacs, co-founder of Karate Combat and founder of SKOVAX Entertainment.

Founded in 2008, Miami-based First Round Management (FRM) is a top sports and entertainment talent agency that represents elite athletes including Jon Jones, Mike Perry, Ilia Topuria and Derrick Lewis. The Kawas have brokered sponsorship deals with major brands including Monster Energy, Young LA and Bud Light. FRM brings unparalleled expertise to Dirty Boxing Championship as well as a deep and revolving roster of top-tier athletes.

"We believe fight fans will love Dirty Boxing Championship and what it stands for, which is to help athletes make more money, stay active and improve their lives and the lives of their families," said Abe Kawa.

Kovacs, with 30 years of experience in the combat sports business, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Dirty Boxing Championship. A fifth dan black belt in karate, he is a World Games winner and multiple World Karate Champion. Kovacs also holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Business Studies from the United Kingdom's University of Hertfordshire in 2004.

"I am excited to once again build a fighter-first organization from scratch, this time with Mike Perry, one of the greatest athletes in combat sports and this incredible team of partners," said Kovacs.

McLean is known for his popular Overdogs podcast and his vibrant Kanpai Pandas NFT community. He brings 20 years of entrepreneurial expertise to Dirty Boxing Championship, which is his most ambitious venture yet. His experience in scaling businesses from the growth phase to profitability is paramount to the company's long-term vision and strategic plan.

"From a fan's perspective, I want to create something that keeps people engaged from the start to the finish of every fight," said McLean. "In a world of 60-second attention spans, Dirty Boxing Championship will captivate even the most casual fans with savage nonstop action."

A full replay of the press conference is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xyv6t3jfgw

Press Conference photo assets for publication available here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/o54oqvwkrra8mq1luw19w/AHIiQwqOt6sXDqTKMZePvK0?rlkey=8gmku18w313m9zijpqrx86nei&e=1&st=uwh8g39j&dl=0

