Nakamichi Adds Single 12" Subwoofer Configuration to DRAGON Home Surround Sound System

HOME THEATER IMMERSION IN A SOUNDBAR FORM FACTOR

The Nakamichi DRAGON Home Surround Sound System is a reference-class Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Pro wireless soundbar home theater system, designed for cinematic immersion with simplified setup. Its architecture includes 14 digital amplifiers, 20 speaker drivers, 7 Air Motion Tweeters, a pair of Omni-Motion Reference Surrounds, and a 58" main unit designed to pair with 55" and larger TVs, all powered by Nakamichi's proprietary Pro-Cinema Engine processing for 18 channels.

Across DRAGON variants, the core architecture remains the same, with only the subwoofer configuration changing. This consistent foundation allows Nakamichi to scale bass capability across the lineup without altering the system's spatial precision, tonal balance, or dynamic headroom. The new Single 12" Subwoofer variant features a 12" cabinet, delivering a commanding, physical bass presence that establishes a new benchmark for what a plug-and-play home theater can achieve compared to traditional AVR-based systems.

AVR-GRADE HOME THEATER WITHOUT AVR-LEVEL COMPLEXITY

The DRAGON Home Surround Sound System was built with a simple belief: high-end home theater performance should be achievable without complex setup, technical know-how, or wire-filled living spaces.

That philosophy has shaped DRAGON's evolution, through deliberate engineering focused on adding flexibility without sacrificing performance:

2023: After 5 years of development, DRAGON's original dual-opposing 8" subwoofer configuration redefined the plug-and-play home theater category and remains the highest-rated system in its class based on owner reviews.

2024: Nakamichi introduced the 12" modular subwoofer platform, significantly expanding DRAGON system variants and extending plug-and-play bass capabilities into territory traditionally reserved for dedicated, custom-installed home theaters.

2025: AHD Ultra processing was introduced to enhance DRAGON's object-based surround rendering, improving spatial precision and motion while deepening its already immersive three-dimensional soundstage.

2026: The lineup expands with the Single 12" Subwoofer configuration, broadening the platform's category-defining performance while maintaining the authority, energy, and identity of the DRAGON lineage.

ONE 12" SUBWOOFER. A NEW ENTRY POINT TO DRAGON.

Home theater enthusiasts know that bass is the foundation of cinematic immersion. However, adding multiple subwoofer cabinets can complicate placement and layout.

To simplify that equation, the DRAGON Home Surround Sound System with Single 12" Subwoofer was engineered around a single 12" subwoofer cabinet. It is optimized to deliver the DRAGON performance standard without the physical demands of a multi-subwoofer configuration.

POWER AND PRECISION IN A CLASS OF ITS OWN

The system uses the same 80-pound 12" subwoofer cabinet found in DRAGON's flagship configurations, engineered to deliver serious physical impact. At its core is a 12" aerospace-grade aluminum driver designed for speed, control, and slam, paired with a 12" carbon passive radiator that extends low-frequency reach and increases tactile response.

Most subwoofers in the market are built around cost and convenience. They rely on lighter enclosures and standard-grade drivers, which limit excursion and durability under pressure. When pushed in demanding scenes, they lose both definition and composure.

The DRAGON 12" subwoofer plays in a completely different league. Its advantage extends beyond raw output to precision and control. It delivers effortless low-frequency slam for film while maintaining the tight, articulate transient response required for high-fidelity music. The result is immersive, theater-defying bass typically found only in custom-installed systems.

WHO IT'S FOR, AND WHEN TO GO BIGGER

The DRAGON Home Surround Sound System with Single 12" Subwoofer is designed for home theater enthusiasts seeking streamlined, high-performance bass with maximum placement flexibility. It is also ideal for those who want to leverage the full potential of a single 12" subwoofer, while retaining DRAGON's signature commanding performance.

"By leveraging the full output capabilities of our 12" subwoofer, this configuration makes placement effortless while delivering the same immersive presence, depth, precision, and impact that DRAGON is renowned for," says Rayman Cheng, CEO of Nakamichi USA.

For very large rooms, enhanced bass coverage across multiple seats, or maximum low-frequency output, Nakamichi recommends DRAGON configurations featuring dual or quad 12" subwoofers.

ORDER INFORMATION

The DRAGON Home Surround Sound System with Single 12" Subwoofer is available now on the Nakamichi Official Web Store.

MSRP: $3799

