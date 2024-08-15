Nakamichi unveils customer-inspired 12" subwoofer for DRAGON Home Surround Sound System, supporting up to 4 cabinets and pushing plug-and-play performance to new extremes

This sophisticated subwoofer delivers intricate basslines and explosive power by integrating elite acoustic materials with precision-engineered drivers and a robust cabinet. It performs at unparalleled depths as low as 19Hz, with a seismic intensity that transforms how you experience sound. Post this

Having earned a near-perfect owners' rating, the DRAGON system has consistently amazed home audio enthusiasts with performance that is in a league of its own. With the design of a sleek, integrated unit and the acoustic performance of a traditional home theater setup, the system redefines the future of home entertainment by merging world-class audio with effortless simplicity.

This distinction reaches new heights with the launch of the DRAGON 12" subwoofer.

CUSTOMER-FIRST DESIGN AND INNOVATION

The release of the 12" subwoofer is a testament to Nakamichi's commitment to redefining audio expectations for our devoted followers who have supported Nakamichi throughout the years.

Nakamichi recognized the desire among current DRAGON owners for bass that shatters the limitations of plug-and-play cinema systems. To gain deeper insights, the Nakamichi team conducted a survey to explore the preferred bass configurations of owners and fans.

Survey findings:

67% of respondents prefer a subwoofer with a 12" or larger driver.

41% prefer having 3 or more subwoofers in their room.

"The proof is in the pudding: DRAGON owners crave bass intensity that matches the benchmarks set by dedicated high-end home theater setups. This fueled our determination to develop a 12" subwoofer that would push DRAGON beyond the perceived limitations of plug-and-play home entertainment," said Nakamichi USA CEO Rayman Cheng.

"Our 12" subwoofer doesn't just emit bass—it releases cataclysmic rumbles with thundering subsonic energy, unlocking a new dimension to your favorite content. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved, and eagerly await our fans' experience with this sonic gem."

BASS REINVENTED: SURPASSING BOUNDARIES OF WIRELESS HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Epitomizing the DRAGON line's legacy of innovation, the DRAGON 12" subwoofer transcends traditional audio engineering conventions. This elegant heavyweight delivers intricate basslines and explosive power by integrating premium acoustic materials with precision-engineered drivers. Its high-performance design, often found in subwoofers at significantly higher price points, delivers unparalleled depths as low as 19Hz, and clarity that will holistically transform your audio experience.

12" Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Aluminum Driver

The star of the show is the 12" driver, which boasts a lightweight and durable aerospace-grade aluminum cone. The aluminum construction maximizes the subwoofer cone's sensitivity and responsiveness, allowing it to accurately reproduce mid-bass and extreme low-frequency effects with authority, just like in your local Dolby Atmos theater.

To generate precise yet authoritative deep bass, a wafer-thin layer of carbon fiber is laminated to the back of the subwoofer's aluminum cone. This premium material's high stiffness-to-weight ratio makes it the perfect damping counterpart for the driver to embrace impactful and instantaneous pulses without unwanted resonance.

12" Carbon Passive Radiator

The same subwoofer enclosure houses a meticulously calibrated long-throw 12" passive radiator. This radiator sports a carbon-infused cone, enhancing its rigidity for impeccable bass precision. Engineered for unrivaled linear excursion, it seamlessly converts air movements produced by the subwoofer into powerful and lifelike sonic reverberations. This ensures an immersive listening journey with deeper bass frequencies, even at reference-level playback volumes. With its down-firing projection, the subwoofer sends bass waves rippling throughout the whole theater space, amplifying tactile bass sensations.

Harnessing the synergy of the powerful front-firing driver and the down-firing passive radiator, this 12" subwoofer extends its low-frequency output to an astonishing 19Hz. What emerges is an omnidirectional bass panorama, packed with authentic musical tones and deep, enveloping low-frequency effects, effortlessly complementing the pristine audio output of the other DRAGON system components.

TAILORED CONFIGURATIONS FOR EVERY HOME

The 12" subwoofer enables new system setups and modular configurations, ensuring flexibility and compatibility with various listening environments and preferences.

With its launch, the DRAGON system will be available in the following key configurations:

1. (NEW) Experience bass utopia with our flagship system, featuring the highest number of 12" subwoofers, delivering earth-shattering bass that is perfect for hardcore bass connoisseurs.

MSRP: $8499.99

58" Main Unit

4 x 12" Subwoofers

2 x Omni-Motion Reference Surrounds

5000 Watts

2. (NEW) The all-new enhanced DRAGON system configuration unleashes a powerhouse duo of 12" subwoofers, delivering a seismic surge of low-frequency output like never before.

MSRP: $5599.99

58" Main Unit

2 x 12" Subwoofers

2 x Omni-Motion Reference Surrounds

3500 Watts

3. Featuring a pair of dual-opposing 8" subwoofers, this original configuration option delivers an immersive bass experience with minimal footprint.

MSRP: $3999.99

58" Main Unit

2 x 8" Subwoofers (Dual-Opposing)

2 x Omni-Motion Reference Surrounds

3000 Watts

As the DRAGON system supports up to four subwoofer cabinets, owners can enhance their setups with separate modular options: the 12" subwoofer (MSRP $1499.99 each) and twin dual-opposing 8" subwoofers (MSRP $1199.99 per pair).

ORDER INFORMATION

The new full system configurations and modular subwoofer expansions will debut on the Nakamichi Official Web Store in August 2024, with shipping available within the US.

To receive the latest updates, sign up for our interest list: dragon.nakamichi-usa.com/12-subwoofer

Media Contact

NAKAMICHI USA, NAKAMICHI USA, 1 (415) 888 9626, [email protected]

SOURCE NAKAMICHI USA