Navigating the Uncomfortable: Michael Starr Hopkins Launches 'Political Roots' Podcast"

The podcast lines up a remarkable array of guests like Bakari Sellers, Joe Walsh, and Ryan Grim, ensuring a spectrum of authentic voices. Hopkins emphasizes, "In 'Political Roots,' we dive into the kind of raw, honest conversations that happen around kitchen tables and in bars across the country. We're not shying away from difficulty; we're embracing it as the path to true understanding and connection."

"Political Roots," as the inaugural venture of Big Tree Lane Media, is set to redefine media engagement. Hopkins adds, "This isn't just a podcast; it's a reflection of real-world dialogues – challenging, unvarnished, and deeply human."

Listeners can expect a series of compelling episodes that not only inform but also provoke thought and discussion. "Political Roots" is available now on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, inviting audiences to be part of conversations that matter.

For more information on "Political Roots" and to tune in, visit Political Roots on Apple Podcasts.

About "Political Roots" and Big Tree Lane Media:

Hosted by Michael Starr Hopkins, "Political Roots" is the inaugural podcast from Big Tree Lane Media. It focuses on exploring challenging and uncomfortable topics in politics, culture, and society, offering a platform for diverse and honest discussions. Through this podcast, Big Tree Lane Media is committed to producing innovative and meaningful content, fostering an environment where open dialogue leads to greater understanding and insight.

