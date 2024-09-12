NEDHSA, Louisiana Mental Health Association to host "Harm Reduction and Opioid Mitigation Strategies in Louisiana's Delta" on September 24 at Ouachita Parish Library

"Various addictions will only be mitigated once we develop enough compassion for those addicted and get them the evidence-based treatment they need," Dr. Sizer said. Post this

"Additionally, various addictions will only be mitigated once we develop enough compassion for those addicted and get them the evidence-based treatment they need, work to reduce those negative social determinants that drive their addiction, and help the people addicted to illicit substances find something to live for other than drugs," Dr. Sizer said. "We also intend to hold those addicted to substances accountable for their decisions while also helping them heal through evidence-based strategies."

At the "Harm Reduction and Opioid Mitigation Strategies in Louisiana's Delta" event, attendees will hear from experts across the state with a wide array of experience. The event will conclude with a time for the audience to ask questions of the experts. The free educational event is open to the public but will primarily focus on those working in the behavioral health field. It is an opportunity to hear from statewide experts on the front lines of a compassionate, solution-oriented approach to this crisis.

LAMHA's Executive Director Melissa Silva said this event allows regional leaders to collaborate on solving a community problem.

"Only through a collective approach that addresses all the social determinants of health and barriers to care will we begin to experience the opioid crisis abate," Silva said.

The Louisiana Mental Health Association remains committed to our mission to provide services, education, and advocacy for persons who need mental and behavioral health support.

Dr. Sizer added: "We will be executing some of the most innovative opioid mitigation strategies in the nation. We will deliver evidence-based prevention, treatment, and messaging strategies across the entire 12 parishes of the Louisiana Delta. Harm-reduction and NARCAN distribution machines will be placed in every parish NEDHSA serves. We will be engaging citizens in their homes, communities, schools, churches, and places of business."

