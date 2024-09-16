New & Sustainable! 4 1/2" EQ® Arc: Low Flow, Water-Turbine Powered Touchless Faucet

The EQ Arc touchless meets customer requests for an eco-friendly, mini-arc faucet. It is sustainable with a water turbine or long-term battery for power, 0.50GPM low flow outlet, integrated ASSE 1070 thermostatic valve for leak point elimination, and a tested sensor with limited run time. Post this

Modern Aesthetics

The EQ Arc minimalist design caters to architects, designers, and engineers seeking to create flexible spaces for their clients. Facility managers and contractors will enjoy fast installation with compact control boxes and pre-assembled hoses.

Constructed with a heavy-duty, one-piece solid brass spout, the EQ Arc touchless ensures longevity in high-traffic environments. The longer reach of the spout offers more clearance for effective hand-washing, setting it apart from other similar models.

Sustainability and Efficiency

Power Options - The EQ Arc hands-free faucet offers multiple power solutions, including:

Self-Sustaining Power Supply (SSPS): A water turbine option generates power from water flow, requiring only an average of two minutes of daily use to stay operational with no daily usage requirements. This saves utility costs by self-generating power even in low use times.

Long Term Power Supply (LTPS): A battery option providing maintenance-free power for 10+ years or more, and saving on utility costs and battery change-outs.

AC and DC Power is also available.

Water Conservation

With a flow rate of 0.50 GPM, the EQ Arc meets CalGreen and LEED supporting sustainable design initiatives and reducing water consumption.

On-demand IR detection for hands-free actuation and maximum water savings. Works on ten seconds standard run time to save water in high use environments.

Integrated Thermostatic Protection

The EQ Arc features an optional ASSE 1070 certified thermostatic mixing valve concealed within the control box. The integrated valve eliminates the need for a separate valve installation and eliminates potential leak points.

Proven Features

Common Sense Technology - The EQ Arc incorporates an outlet that integrates the electronics module, sensing eye, and aerator. This innovative design ensures reliable operation, a key consideration for facility managers and specifiers.

Compact Control Box - Housing all essential components in one location, the control box simplifies installation and maintenance. It includes power, solenoid, mixing valve, and supply, eliminating the need for additional components.

Easy Installation - Pre-installed braided stainless-steel hose, supply hoses and electronics cable facilitate a plug-and-play installation process, saving time and money for contractors and facility managers.

The EQ Arc by Chicago Faucets embodies proven commercial restroom faucet design elements. Its combination of compact size, modern aesthetics, tested features, and sustainability make it an ideal choice for contractors, facility managers, architects, engineers, and designers looking to upgrade or specify new faucets for commercial restrooms.

