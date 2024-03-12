New and Improved Attractions Coming to Dells in 2024: America's tallest waterslide highlights "What's New?" list

Wisconsin Dells, recently recognized as one of the best family vacation destinations in the USA by U.S. News, promises an exciting year ahead in 2024. This vibrant destination, known as "The Waterpark Capital of the World!®," is gearing up for the season with a wave of new attractions and improvements, both indoors and out.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wisconsin Dells, recently recognized as one of the best family vacation destinations in the USA by U.S. News, promises an exciting year ahead in 2024. This vibrant destination, known as "The Waterpark Capital of the World!®," is gearing up for the season with a wave of new attractions and improvements, both indoors and out.

New Attractions & Accommodations

Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park will open America's tallest waterslide, "The Rise of Icarus," in summer 2024. This colorful, aquatic structure sports five different spiraling body slides. The loftiest comes in at 145 ft. while the remaining four measuring 60 ft. each. Mt. Olympus is also adding an outdoor children's play area, its largest to date. Designed for kids from infancy through 12 years old, the new play area includes a zero-depth wading pool, 10 slides, dump buckets, geysers, and a variety of other water play features.

The International Crane Foundation, in nearby Baraboo, is opening a new overlook on its 300-acre property, affording inspiring views to its restored prairie and, in the distance, the off-exhibit crane breeding facility known as "Crane City." The ICF headquarters facility is the only place in the world where one can see all 15 species of cranes, 10 of which are threatened with extinction. The International Crane Foundation will also offer a newly remodeled indoor exhibit space which includes a self-guided interactive journey on the how, where, and why of crane migration.

Knuckleheads Trampoline Park * Rides * Bowling , a lively indoor amusement park, has added a tiger coaster for tots, with seating for 12. This gentle roller coaster is perfect for little ones and is included with a Knuckleheads wristband.

Arcade PvP Bar has unlimited game play for the whole family before 10 p.m. Then, from 10 p.m. to bar time, it's unlimited play for ages 21+. Visitors will find a wide swing of games here, including darts, basketball, retro games, pool, and video games. In addition to cold beer and hot pizza, Arcade PvP will also offer signature non-alcoholic fruit-centric drinks.

Fairfield Hills Golf Course & Driving Range has added two new state-of-the-art HD golf simulators, giving golf enthusiasts a chance to play Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and 50 other legendary courses without leaving the Wisconsin Dells area. This family-friendly course also offers the area's largest practice range, and the unique option of playing 3 or 12-hole rounds (not just 9 or 18)!

Avid Hotel, the newest pet-friendly lodging property in Wisconsin Dells features amenities including a grab-and-go breakfast, premium coffee, and a 24-hour gym. This 86-room property also features a rooftop patio with a firepit and lounge seating.

Legacy Dinner Theater has announced a full year of performances for 2024. The winter season opens with a lineup of tribute bands, everything from Elvis and Dolly to AC/DC and Metallica. Then, May through October, the curtain rises on the family-friendly "Sneaky Pete's Wild West Dinner Show," and an all-you-can-eat family-style feast too. Look for the Christmas in the Dells Dinner Show to return for November and December.

Renovations and Restorations

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions has undergone a host of enhancements for 2024, beginning with a from-the-ground-up lobby renovation. Spa Kalahari & Salon also has a new look and an expanded menu of treatments, including dermaplaning facials and cupping therapy. Additionally, the Kalahari complex has added Cinco Niños, a modern Mexican and tequila bar, along with the Kalahari Cookie Co., while Java Manjaro has expanded, and Sortino's Italian Kitchen is scheduled to debut in the fall.

Sundara Inn & Spa has introduced a new spa experience: the WellSystem Wave. This 25-minute massage treatment utilizes water pressure to relieve stress, offering a dry and touchless sensation of floating. Ideal for sports recovery or those seeking solitude, it targets tension in the neck, shoulders, back, and calves, for a rejuvenating full-body experience.

Ishnala Supper Club, the beloved supper club with a stunning view of Mirror Lake since 1953, will open the Tomahawk Bar this spring for its first full season. The waterside bar has seating for 50, providing diners another spot to enjoy lake views while waiting for dinner. Guests can savor a famous Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned cocktail and appetizers while enjoying live music on the open-air deck.

SpringHill Suites will wrap up major renovation in May 2024, featuring new carpet, beds, curtains, and trundle beds in all rooms, along with a refreshed lobby.

New Ways to Explore

There are two new ways for visitors to explore the Wisconsin Dells area. For those who like scenic trails along meandering rivers and secluded lakes, Adrenaline Rush Sports is now open and offering guided ATV and UTV Quad 4-wheel rentals in the close-by Castle Rock Lake area. Additionally, two-seat, three-wheeled open roadsters known as Slingshots are now available from Rake Motorsports in nearby Lyndon Station. Visitors can choose from manual or automatic models of this motorcycle-like vehicle, which offers the thrill of an open-air cockpit with the comfort of a car.

New Dining Experiences

The new Rockin Chicken Shack restaurant takes its menu inspiration from the bold heat of Nashville hot-style chicken. The menu features hand-breaded chicken tenders, wings, and sandwiches, along with soulful sides including classic mac and cheese. Drive-thru, dine-in, and outdoor dining options are available.

Courtyard Café is now serving morning specialties and lunch comfort foods in downtown Wisconsin Dells. The family-owned restaurant will also have walk-up service in the summer for ice cream and cold drinks.

The menu at Sunny Asian Gourmet covers everything from egg drop soup to sushi and Szechuan beef to sesame chicken. There are house specials including hot pots and a tempting variety of lunch specials too.

Shopping

Pure Sugar Factory, a new candy store on Wisconsin Dells Parkway, offers a delightful experience with classic favorites, oversized treats, and trendy sweets. Visitors can also enjoy jaw-dropping candy sculptures, sugary mosaics, and themed photo backdrops perfect for capturing sweet memories.

The uniquely themed gift shop called The Point, a medieval trove of armor, swords, and reproductions of chivalry, has more than doubled in size for the 2024 season. The store also carries foam weapons and figures from fantasy and folklore for display in your home.

