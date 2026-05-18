Newport Craft Brewing Boldly Declares "It's CALLED SOCCER" with New Beer Launch

"Our team created this beer to celebrate a landmark year for soccer fans," said Brendan O'Donnell, CEO of Newport Craft. "With a bold name and crisp, uniquely American ale, we hope it becomes the go-to beer fans reach for after every goal." Post this

"Our team wanted to design a beer that celebrates this landmark year for soccer fans," said Brendan O'Donnell, CEO of Newport Craft. "We chose a statement-making name and are proud of our crisp, delicious and uniquely American style ale. We hope to be the beer that fans reach for as they celebrate each goal."

The line features American Golden Ale, also known as Blonde Ale. Characterized by its clear, pale golden color and refreshing body, this ale is brewed with American hops, giving it a mildly fruity and sometimes subtle citrusy aroma. The flavor profile is clean and balanced, with just enough malt sweetness to complement the hop bitterness, making it highly approachable and easy to drink with 4.5% ABV. A six pack retails for $12.99.

For the first time in soccer history, the U.S. will host matches across 16 of its cities, including at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts and MetLife Stadium in New York. To celebrate, Newport Craft is planning multiple fan-focused activations including watch parties at its Newport location, a partnership with Rhode Island's Summer of Soccer activation in Providence, as well as soon-to-be-announced fan contests and promotions.

Customers anywhere in the U.S. can purchase It's CALLED SOCCER online and have it shipped directly to their doorstep through the brewery's preferred partners, Bridge Liquors and Point Wine & Spirits. For customers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York, they can use the online locator to find stores or select bars and restaurants selling the beer on tap.

For more information, visit newportcraft.com to purchase online, locate local purveyors and learn more about the brewery's upcoming events and promotions. High-resolution imagery can be accessed here, courtesy of Newport Craft Brewing + Distilling Co.

About Newport Craft Brewing and Distilling

Newport Craft Brewing + Distilling Co. began in 1999 as Newport Storm Brewery, one of Rhode Island's first craft breweries. Over the past two decades, it has grown from a small local operation into a full-scale brewery and distillery producing craft beers, small-batch rums, and whiskeys with New England flair but nationwide distribution. The company's taproom, outdoor bar, and event spaces have become a gathering place for locals and visitors, hosting live music, community events, and game-day experiences. Today, Newport Craft is known for creating products that reflect New England culture while providing a space for people to come together, share experiences, and celebrate craft beverages.

Website: www.newportcraft.com

Instagram: @newportcraft

Media Contact

Marisa Romo

[email protected]

562-548-9808

Media Contact

Marisa Romo, Murphy O'Brien, 1 562-548-9808, [email protected]

SOURCE Newport Craft Brewing and Distilling