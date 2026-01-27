Nurse.org Relaunches "Love n' Leary Nursing Podcast" Hosted by Rebecca Love and Marion Leary

"Rebecca and Marion bring a rare mix of expertise, authenticity, and passion that resonates deeply with nurses at every level." - Jay Wiley, SVP and General Manager of Nurse.org Post this

The Love n' Leary Nursing Podcast has built a devoted following by spotlighting bold discussions about issues that matter most to today's nursing community. With its integration into Nurse.org's expanding podcast network, the show will reach even more nurses at every career stage.

"Rebecca and Marion bring a rare mix of expertise, authenticity, and passion that resonates deeply with nurses at every level," said Jay Wiley, SVP and General Manager of Nurse.org. "We're thrilled to bring the 'Love n' Leary Nursing Podcast' into the Nurse.org family and continue expanding the reach of their powerful conversations."

Powerhouse Hosts, Distinct Voices:

Together, Rebecca and Marion each bring expert insight, candid dialogue, and strategic thought leadership to the show, making 'Love & Leary' essential listening for nurses seeking both inspiration and actionable guidance.

Nurse.org's Growing Podcast Network:

The relaunched Love n' Leary Nursing Podcast joins Nurse.org's other popular podcasts:

Nurse Converse – a collaborative podcast with a rotating lineup of incredible nurse hosts from various backgrounds and specialties.

Club Nurse – a podcast covering breaking nursing news, real life, and bold conversations, all with main character energy from Colton Lord.

The Love n' Leary relaunch strengthens Nurse.org's commitment to delivering high-quality, nurse-driven content. From frontline stories to professional development and innovation, Nurse.org's podcast network supports nurses with diverse perspectives and voices.

Listeners can stream the Love & Leary Nursing Podcast on major podcast platforms and Nurse.org. New episodes will be announced on Nurse.org and across its social media channels.

About Nurse.org:

Nurse.org is the trusted source for nursing news, education, and career resources. In addition to our award-winning content, we provide data-driven rankings of nursing schools and programs nationwide, reviewed and vetted by registered nurses and healthcare experts. Our nurse-led rankings help students find the best nursing education options based on real nurse insights and verified data. Nurse.org influences and amplifies the nursing voices and issues that matter most, and is a trusted mentor to nurses worldwide: each month, >1.5M current and future nurses visit our website, and we engage millions more via our email newsletters, social channels, and podcasts.

