Omnium Circus launches seven city fall tour, bringing "America's most inclusive and accessible circus" to new audiences beginning September 27

Omnium Circus will bring it's uniquely accessible show, "I'm Possible" to seven cities this fall, starting with a run at the Arizona State Fair beginning September 27.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omnium Circus (www.OmniumCircus.org), announces its latest tour, a seven city trek that will bring its acclaimed, uplifting production, "I'm Possible," to multiple audiences beginning with a run at the Arizona State Fair starting September 27. Other stops include Wayne, NJ, Fuquay-Varina, NC, Wilmington, NC, Schenectady, NY, Peekskill, NY and concluding with a run in Queens, NY. Tickets for all dates are available at OmniumCircus.org.

Omnium recently completed a successful Off-Broadway debut at New York City's New Victory Theater, winning over fans at each performance with its jaw-droppingly, awe-inspiringly uplifting show. This jam-packed show features an incredible range of performers showcasing aerial acts, contortion, juggling, acrobatics, dance, comedy, music and more. It's a family-friendly show that The New York Times called, "genuinely extraordinary." Now it is bringing that show on the road to continue spreading its message of perseverance and joy.

As the only circus in the world to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language, Omnium brings unprecedented audience accessibility. Among the special accommodations provided are live audio description, tactile experiences, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members and more. This truly makes Omnium a live experience that has been specifically created to be enjoyed by all.

"We started this exciting journey in 2020 with a dream to bring a new kind of circus to audiences of all abilities. And now, here we are getting ready for Omnium's Fall 2024 tour and we couldn't be more excited to take this show on the road once again," said Lisa B. Lewis, Founder and Executive Director of Omnium. "We look forward to bringing our special kind of circus magic to brand new audiences and making a whole lot of new friends as well."

*OMNIUM CIRCUS 2024 "I'm Possible" Fall Tour (initial dates)

9.27-29 Arizona State Fair Phoenix, AZ

10.4 - 10.6 Arizona State Fair Phoenix, AZ

10.20-21 Shea Ctr. For Performing Arts Wayne, NJ

10.25 Wilson Center Wilmington, NC

10.27 Fuquay-Varina Arts Center Fuquay-Varina, NC

11.1 Proctors Theatre Schenectady, NY

11.3 Paramount Hudson Valley Theater Peekskill, NY

11.7-10 Queens Theatre Queens, NY

For more information about Omnium, please visit omniumcircus.org.

About Omnium Circus:

Omnium: A Bold New Circus is a first of its kind: a singularly inclusive Circus that is multi-abled and representative, highlighting and celebrating the diversity that shines through the joy and excitement of Circus arts. As a non-profit built on a tripod of Entertainment, Employment and Education, Omnium Circus is comprehensively inclusive and accessible on stage, behind the scenes and in our audience. www.OmniumCircus.org

Media Contact

Alan Miller, Alan Miller Public Relations, 1 9174120166, [email protected], Alan Miller Public Relations

SOURCE Omnium Circus