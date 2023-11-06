Pastor Rod Thompson debuts his first book - "God's Amazing Atonement"

"God's Amazing Atonement" draws on the exceedingly broad topic of the "atonement," referring to the final judgement following the return of Jesus Christ, to discover what it truly means. Post this

"The majority of the Christian world thinks that the atonement was completed at the cross," Thompson said. "I hope that after reading this book, they realize that there is so much more to the complete process of the atonement."

In order to grasp an understanding on the topic of the atonement, readers must study the earthly sanctuary services, priestly ministry, Tabernacle furniture, sacrifices, and all of the shadows, types, and symbols that they represent.

"My mother had a dream and I believe that it is applicable to Christianity, so I tell the dream in the introduction of the book," said Thompson. "I love to tell the story of this miraculous dream."

"God's Amazing Atonement: All Seven Phases Of It"

By Pastor Rod Thompson

ISBN: 9781664277236 (softcover); 9781664277250 (hardcover); 9781664277243 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Pastor Rod Thompson received his bachelor's degree in Multidisciplinary Studies from Grantham University, Little Rock, Ark. and earned his master's degree in Pastoral Ministry from Andrews University, Berrien Springs, Mich. He has studied Bible prophecy for more than twenty years. Thompson and his wife Sabrina have four children, twelve grandchildren, and two great grandchildren; they reside in Antelope, Calif. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/841080-gods-amazing-atonement

