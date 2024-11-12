Pro Padel League Brings "The City's Cup" To New York City For The First Time

In a high-stakes showcase of the world's top padel talent, the top eight PPL teams will battle it out for ultimate supremacy, with a $100,000 first-place prize

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pro Padel League (PPL), North America's professional padel circuit, is thrilled to announce the first NYC-based installment of The City's Cup: NYC Finals, an exciting showcase of top padel talent from around the world. From November 19th through November 23rd, The City's Cup will bring together competition, entertainment, and culture, showcasing why the fastest growing sport in the world is now taking off in North America.

The City's Cup will feature the top eight teams from the PPL in a high-stakes championship, all vying for a $100,000 first-place prize. As the first event of its kind hosted by the PPL in NYC, The City's Cup will introduce new and existing fans alike to the fierce pace, strategy, and energy that padel exudes. Taking place at Brooklyn's Duggal Greenhouse, with food & beverage offerings in partnership with Eataly, the event will unite the luxe hospitality and athletic credibility of the US Open with the celebrity spectacle of fight night. The tournament will feature star players like Augustin Tapia, Ari Sanchez, Fede Chingotto, Martin Di Nenno, Gemma Triay, Paquito Navarro, Delfi Brea, Martita Ortega and more.

Programming will kick off with group-stage matches from November 19th through November 21st, followed by semifinals on November 22nd, culminating in an exhilarating finals match on November 23rd. Guests can explore multiple areas of the Greenhouse as they take in the matches, including:

The Fan Village, where attendees will immerse themselves in the world of padel, participate in challenges, and engage with the sport on a personal level

Food & Beverage Stations in partnership with Eataly will keep attendees fueled up for the week's competition (with classic Italian dishes, healthy salad and veggie platters, sweet treats, drinks – both alcoholic and N/A – and more)

A VIP Lounge, with premium seating, luxury hospitality, and unparalleled views of the action

And at the heart of it all, The Center Court – the hero of the space, where the most exciting matchups take place

"We're very excited about the opportunity to expand padel's presence in New York City and to welcome both fans and newcomers to the sport in The City's Cup," says Mike Dorfman, CEO at Pro Padel League. "We're gearing up for an incredible week ahead, with all of the world's best players in one place – the unique programming we have planned will make this the can't-miss event of the season."

"Our focus for this event was to create an experience merging sport and the lifestyle around sport. Padel has a unique place as a luxury sport emerging on the American scene and we wanted to imbue the event with refinement along with a slice of New York City realness," says Max Pollack, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of MATTE Projects, the creative agency behind the activation. "Pro Padel League is leading the charge in bringing the sensation that is padel to North America and we believe this can be the crown jewel event for years to come."

A full schedule of the week's events can be found here, and tickets are available for purchase here (starting at $75 for General Admission). Proud sponsors of The City's Cup 2024 include Adidas, Bullpadel (providing premium pro padel balls), Real Turf (supplying the court's turf), and Athletic Brewing.

About the Pro Padel League:

Featuring 10 exciting teams from across North America, passionate fan engagement, and a growing roster of elite players –– including Agustin Tapia, Fede Chingotto, Ari Sanchez, and Gemma Triay –– the PPL delivers high-energy professional padel that showcases the sport's mix of strategy, speed, and skill. Over the course of the 2024 season so far, the PPL has surpassed 7.5M+ streams and 15,000+ in-person attendees for its regular season tournaments, with the 2024 PPL Championship promising the biggest show yet. Gameplay will be broadcast to 300M+ households globally, including major networks such as Fox Sports, Bally Sports, MSG Networks, DAZN, EuroSport, Tennis Channel, and more.

About MATTE Projects

The team at MATTE Projects, a full service creative agency based in New York City, are renowned for their work at the intersection of entertainment and advertising. Founded by Brett Kincaid, Matt Rowean, and Max Pollack, MATTE constructs the holistic platforms that brands, artists, and institutions, across content, digital, and experiential production require to thrive. MATTE also develops and produces original IP in film and live entertainment, with a client portfolio that includes work with brands like The Macallan, KITH, Cartier, Audemars, Piguet, YSL Beauté, and more, as well as artists like Virgil, James Blake, Glenn Kaino, and Peggy Gou.

