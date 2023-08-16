Redwood Credit Union Recognized by Forbes as One of "America's Best Small Employers 2023"

"We are purposeful about creating a supportive and inclusive culture that helps team members reach their full potential and build rewarding careers. I firmly believe that when employees are well cared for, they're better able to care for our members," said Brett Martinez, President & CEO of RCU. Tweet this

To compile the list, Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista, which implemented a wide range of assessment tools. These included anonymous surveys, social listening of news, websites, blogs and social media channels to assess the company's relationship with its employees, and tracking of job-related websites to gauge employer reputation, engagement, retention, benefits, and more.

Out of the 300 U.S. companies that made the list, only four of them are California-based financial institutions, with RCU being one of the four. See the Forbes complete list here.

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. With a mission to passionately serve the best interests of its Members, team members, and communities, RCU delivers many ways for its Members to save and build money through checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, digital banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $8 billion in assets and serves more than 445,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information, call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for news and updates.

