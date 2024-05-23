Register Now for B&C and Acta's "Sponsor's Role in Regulatory Testing -- Complying with GLP Standards" Webinar on June 12, 2024, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (EDT)

Register now to join B&C and Acta for "Sponsor's Role in Regulatory Testing — Complying with GLP Standards," a complimentary webinar covering the roles and responsibilities of Study Sponsors, as defined by Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) regulations and related advisory documents, to ensure that non-clinical health and environmental safety studies are conducted in compliance with GLP.

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Register now to join Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) and The Acta Group (Acta®) for "Sponsor's Role in Regulatory Testing — Complying with GLP Standards," a complimentary webinar covering the roles and responsibilities of Study Sponsors, as defined by Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) regulations and related advisory documents, to ensure that non-clinical health and environmental safety studies are conducted in compliance with GLP. This webinar will focus on the GLP requirements that are specifically or implicitly assigned to Study Sponsors and will provide an overview of activities and considerations within this role that are critical to the development of compliant data. The presenters will additionally highlight similarities and differences between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) GLP regulations as they relate to Study Sponsors' roles and responsibilities in GLP compliant testing to support global regulatory objectives.