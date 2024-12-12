Register Now for "What to Expect When You Don't Know What to Expect in Chemicals Policy and Regulation and on Capitol Hill in 2025" on January 14, 2025

Register now to join Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) for "What to Expect When You Don't Know What to Expect in Chemicals Policy and Regulation and on Capitol Hill in 2025," a complimentary webinar offering our best-informed judgment as to the trends and key developments chemical industry stakeholders can expect in 2025.
WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Registration is open for Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.'s (B&C®) "What to Expect When You Don't Know What to Expect in Chemicals Policy and Regulation and on Capitol Hill in 2025" webinar on January 14, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EST). This complimentary webinar offers our best-informed judgment as to the trends and key developments chemical industry stakeholders can expect in 2025. The return of President-elect Trump for a second term instantly raises important questions: will the Senate defer some of its traditional roles as a separate governing branch of government; will the House, now with a slim retained majority, be more manageable from the view of its leadership; and will the new Trump leadership team be more aggressive in its actions to implement its agenda, whatever it is if not Chapter 13 in Project 2025.
In this webinar, Lynn L. Bergeson, James V. Aidala, Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., and Mark J. Washko will unpack the likely impacts of the new Administration on the regulated community, provide their seasoned outlook on how similar or different the Trump II Administration might be from the first term, and discuss what companies can do to respond to the opportunities and challenges presented.
Topics Covered:
Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) in 2025:
- Risk Management Litigation
- Risk Evaluations and Prioritization
- New Chemicals
- Is Legislative Action in Our Future?
Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) in 2025:
- Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA) Deadlines and Difficulties
- Further Development of Endangered Species Act (ESA) Strategies
- New Administration Changes in Program Priorities
- Budget Outlook — Program Impacts
Outlook for New Congress in 2025:
- New Congress, New Priorities
- Changes in Senate and House Leadership
- Committee Agendas
- How the Congressional Review Act (CRA), Budget Reconciliation, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and Project 2025 Might Affect Congressional Actions in 2025
- What to Expect during the First 100 Days of the Trump Administration
Speakers Include:
James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant, B&C, is a critical ally for any client addressing chemical policy, legislative, and related issues. He has been intimately involved with TSCA and FIFRA legislative reauthorization and key regulatory matters for over four decades. Mr. Aidala brings extensive legislative experience on Capitol Hill and past experience as the senior official at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for pesticide and chemical regulation, and provides clients with vital insights into not only relevant current policies of EPA and sister agencies, but also the way these policies have been or are likely to be formulated to help clients more successfully address regulatory matters.
Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., is Director of Chemistry with B&C. Dr. Engler is a 17-year veteran of EPA and is one of the most widely recognized experts in the field of green chemistry, having served as senior staff scientist in EPA's Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT) and leader of EPA's Green Chemistry Program. He has participated in thousands of TSCA substance reviews at EPA, as well as pre-notice and post-review meetings with submitters to resolve complex or difficult cases, and he draws upon this invaluable experience to assist B&C clients as they develop and commercialize novel chemistries.
Mark J. Washko, Senior Government Affairs Advisor, B&C, provides clients with an extraordinary depth of experience in policy advocacy and government affairs. Mr. Washko's exceptional skills have been honed over a 30-plus-year career guiding efforts for global Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, law firms, and on Capitol Hill. Prior to joining B&C, Mr. Washko served as Majority Staff Counsel, Committee on Energy and Commerce, U.S. House of Representatives.
Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters.
