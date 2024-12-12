Register Now for "What to Expect When You Don't Know What to Expect in Chemicals Policy and Regulation and on Capitol Hill in 2025" on January 14, 2025

Speakers will unpack the likely impacts of the new Administration on the regulated community and discuss what companies can do to respond to the opportunities and challenges presented. Post this

Topics Covered:

Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) in 2025:

Risk Management Litigation

Risk Evaluations and Prioritization

New Chemicals

Is Legislative Action in Our Future?

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) in 2025:

Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA) Deadlines and Difficulties

Further Development of Endangered Species Act (ESA) Strategies

New Administration Changes in Program Priorities

Budget Outlook — Program Impacts

Outlook for New Congress in 2025:

New Congress, New Priorities

Changes in Senate and House Leadership

Committee Agendas

How the Congressional Review Act (CRA), Budget Reconciliation, Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ), and Project 2025 Might Affect Congressional Actions in 2025

), and Project 2025 Might Affect Congressional Actions in 2025 What to Expect during the First 100 Days of the Trump Administration

Speakers Include:

James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant, B&C, is a critical ally for any client addressing chemical policy, legislative, and related issues. He has been intimately involved with TSCA and FIFRA legislative reauthorization and key regulatory matters for over four decades. Mr. Aidala brings extensive legislative experience on Capitol Hill and past experience as the senior official at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for pesticide and chemical regulation, and provides clients with vital insights into not only relevant current policies of EPA and sister agencies, but also the way these policies have been or are likely to be formulated to help clients more successfully address regulatory matters.

Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., is Director of Chemistry with B&C. Dr. Engler is a 17-year veteran of EPA and is one of the most widely recognized experts in the field of green chemistry, having served as senior staff scientist in EPA's Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT) and leader of EPA's Green Chemistry Program. He has participated in thousands of TSCA substance reviews at EPA, as well as pre-notice and post-review meetings with submitters to resolve complex or difficult cases, and he draws upon this invaluable experience to assist B&C clients as they develop and commercialize novel chemistries.

Mark J. Washko, Senior Government Affairs Advisor, B&C, provides clients with an extraordinary depth of experience in policy advocacy and government affairs. Mr. Washko's exceptional skills have been honed over a 30-plus-year career guiding efforts for global Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, law firms, and on Capitol Hill. Prior to joining B&C, Mr. Washko served as Majority Staff Counsel, Committee on Energy and Commerce, U.S. House of Representatives.

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters.

Register Now

Media Contact

Heidi Lewis, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C., 202-557-3812, [email protected], www.lawbc.com

SOURCE Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.