Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard Releases Season 4 of Podcast "Beating Goliath: A Plaintiff's Pursuit of Justice"

Billy Fern v. Central DuPage Emergency Physicians et al.

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Illinois Law Firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. has released Season 4 of the firm's official podcast, "Beating Goliath: A Plaintiff's Pursuit of Justice," which shares a behind-the-scenes look at some of the firm's biggest trials in history. In Season 4, listeners will hear behind-the-scenes information about the case Billy Fern and learn how a team of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard trial attorneys obtained a record-setting verdict for their deserving client.

Back in 2014, Billy Fern was an active and adventurous 25-year-old college graduate who was pursuing his personal and professional goals. During that time, he was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism and placed on a blood thinner regimen. As part of his treatment plan, he stopped taking the blood thinners, and about a week later, he began experiencing foot pain.

Despite numerous doctor visits and complaints of increasing foot pain, Billy's concerns were dismissed by multiple physicians. By the time a doctor finally took notice, it was too late.

In Season 4, you will hear about the heart-wrenching circumstances that led to Billy's amputation and how he overcame unimaginable circumstances, both physically and mentally. You will also hear how the attorneys of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard obtained a record-breaking verdict for Billy, sending a strong message to the medical industry and healthcare professionals that no one should be neglected, and when they are, justice will be firmly upheld.

You Will Meet:

Billy Fern – Plaintiff, A young man who suffered the loss of his foot

Bill Fern – Billy's father

Laurel Fern – Billy's mother

David J. Rashid – Partner at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard

Patrick A. Salvi II – Chicago Managing Partner at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard

Jennifer M. Cascio – Associate at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard

Marcie Mangan – Beating Goliath Host and Director of Public Relations at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard

The new episodes are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Be sure to also visit salvilaw.com/podcast to catch up on Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of Beating Goliath.

For more information, please contact Podcast host Marcie Mangan at (312) 372-1227 or [email protected].

Media Contact

Marcie Mangan, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C., 3123721227, [email protected], www.salvilaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C.